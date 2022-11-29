DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Opens Up About ‘Mom Guilt’: ‘Breaks My Heart’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is opening up about leaving her 2-year-old daughter to go on work trips.

“Feeling some mom guilt leaving Sage this morning and going to miss her so much!” Arnold wrote on her Instagram Stories. “BUT excited about this trip at the same time? Being a mom is just full of contradicting emotions lol.”

In the video, Arnold shared that it was “so hard” to leave her daughter behind, especially now that she can speak and say “miss you momma.”

“It just breaks my heart,” Arnold shared. “But I’m going to be positive because this is going be a really fun trip.”

Arnold was headed to Miami, where she is hosting a pop-up workout.

Arnold Is Expecting Her Second Child

Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their second child.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The announcement included multiple family photos featuring Arnold holding sonogram photos and cradling her growing belly. Arnold has been open about experiencing struggles with getting pregnant for the second time. Her daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

She shared they have been trying for a second baby for “a while.”

Arnold Does Not Have a Baby Name Picked Out

While on the plane to the location of her pop-up workout, Arnold hosted a Q&A for her followers on Instagram

While answering questions, the professional dancer shared that she and her husband have not yet picked out a name for their second daughter.

“Not yet!” she wrote as an answer to a question about the baby’s name. “We will probably go into the birth with a couple name ideas but won’t decide on one until we see her.”

She also shared that she’s “starting to feel good again” now that she’s in her second trimester of her pregnancy.

“Energy is coming back a bit and I’m not as consistently nauseous lol!” she wrote. “Thanks for asking.”

The dancer also shared her excitement about being pregnant at the same time as so many of her friends.

Arnold is one of four “Dancing With the Stars” pros expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is expecting her first baby, and she recently entered her third trimester.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

Daniella Karagach is the most recent professional dancer to announce her pregnancy.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.