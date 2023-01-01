Is a DWTS Pro Ready to Make a Big Move?

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro currently calls Utah home but are her and her family thinking of making a move outside of the contingent United States?

Lindsay Arnold has been spending quite a bit of time vacationing with her family in Hawaii. She traveled their along with her husband, Sam Cusick, and the couple’s daughter Sage back in November 2022, and recently landed for a vacation with the whole family, including Arnold’s sisters, for some pre-holiday beach fun.

However, Arnold took to her Instagram Stories during her November trip and shared that Maui is a place that she would love to live in “forever.”

Arnold & Cusick May Be Thinking of Living in Hawaii on a Full-Time Basis

Arnold and her sisters have been vacationing in Hawaii for years and all seem to really love the vibe of the islands. However, it sounds like Arnold may be thinking of making her trips to Hawaii more permanent.

“We would like to move here forever if possible,” Arnold wrote, adding two heart eye emoji. She tagged The Westin Maui and included a picture of her daughter wearing her swimmies. “Sage is not done swimmin,” Arnold added.

Arnold didn’t say anything more or less about potentially moving to Hawaii, but it’s clear that it’s something that she has thought about from time to time.

Interestingly, Arnold decided to sit out of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she felt it was best for her family if she stayed in Utah, where her husband has to be for work.

“You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she shared in an Instagram caption in August 2022.

Arnold & Her Family Are in Hawaii Until Christmas Eve

Arnold is spending another week in Maui, this time before Christmas. On her Instagram Stories, she shared that she and her family will be heading home on Christmas Eve so that they will be back in Utah to spend Christmas Day with other family members.

It will undoubtedly be a special holiday this year as two of Arnold’s sisters have newborn babies and Sage is a little bit older so she’s starting to take things in more. Additionally, Arnold and Cusick are expecting their second child together. Their baby girl is due in May 2023.

Arnold has made it clear that she isn’t closing the door on the popular competition dance show, but it’s unknown how a move to Hawaii would affect her future on the show.

“I’ll never say never to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ it is part of who I am. It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” she told E! News in October 2022.

