Longtime DWTS Pro Confirms She’s Not Returning for Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold will not be returning for season 33. The mother of two shared the news in a video posted to TikTok on August 26.

“Love you guys so much and always appreciate your support,” Arnold captioned the GRWM video. In the video, she stated that she’s taking another season off.

“As many of you know, I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for close to 10 years. I stepped away from the show two seasons ago. And when I stepped away, I wasn’t like, ‘I’m done forever.’ It was just like, ‘this is what works for my life and let’s just take it a season at a time,'” she said.

Arnold said there’s a lot that goes into the decision of returning or not and it’s not as simple as some people may think. She explained that if she did want to come back, there’s a process that she’d have to go through, including letting producers know that she’s interested, but then also living her life in limbo, waiting to find out if there was someone for her to dance with. The whole process is more tough now because Arnold lives in Utah with her husband and their two young girls.

She then confirmed that she won’t be on season 33 and she didn’t express interest in returning, either.

Fans Reacted to Lindsay Arnold’s Decision to Sit Out Another Season

The ballroom pro said that she still loves the show but that she’s “content” with her decision to stay in Utah with her kids. “I love the phase of life that we’re in,” she said.

After Arnold posted her TikTok video, someone shared it on Reddit, kicking off a new thread. Dozens of “Dancing With the Stars” fans reacted to the news.

“I think at this point she would only come back for a VERY specific partner/scenario. Either a celeb that wants/needs to be based in Utah, a big star who requests her and only her, etc,” one person wrote.

“I don’t think she’ll ever come back. She gets to live through Rylee now (and make it all about herself) so she has no reason to. Plus, having young kids in school and activities makes it really hard,” someone else said, referencing Arnold’s younger sister, Rylee Arnold, who became a pro on season 32.

“It’s funny to me that she even has to address this because it’s been obvious to me that she’s way too wrapped up in mom life right now to come back. I’m not sure if ever seen her coming back TBH,” a third Redditor added.

“Not surprised! However, it does make me wonder if we will ever see her back unfortunately. She’s expressed wanting at least one more kid so I’m not sure they’d bring her back after taking so many seasons off,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Thought Lindsay Arnold Would Be Back for Season 33

In July, Arnold made a TikTok in which she shared that she was traveling to Los Angeles. “Pack with me to go to L.A. for two days. I’m super excited. Quick trip,” she captioned the post. From there, some fans immediately thought that Arnold was heading to California to film something for the upcoming season of the show.

“Does this mean you’re going to be on DWTS,” one person asked.

“Please say it’s for DWTS!?!” someone else wondered. Ultimately, however, Arnold wasn’t doing anything directly related to the show. But that doesn’t mean that she’s done forever.

At the end of her August 26 TikTok, Arnold said “never say never” when it comes to her potential return in the future.

Arnold won her only Mirrorball Trophy on season 25 alongside Jordan Fisher.

