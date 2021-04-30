Lindsay Arnold Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Inspirations to Her

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold welcomed her baby, Sage, in November 2020. Because she was pregnant, she missed season 29 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” but she hopes to be back in the ballroom for season 30.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Arnold revealed that she is prepared for season 30 and hopes to be back, though that isn’t set in stone yet.

“I have every intention of coming back!” said Arnold. “I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don’t really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn’t happen until the last hour, I swear.”

She said that she plans to return and win the show.

Arnold Looks Up to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Who Are Parents

While talking to E! Online about her new dress collection, Arnold talked about which pros she looks up to and connects with now that she’s a parent. Those she looks up to include Peta Murgatroyd and Artem Chigvintsev.

“I’m so grateful for those friendships because it’s been so fun to stay connected with them,” she told the outlet. “Almost all of them have not seen me since even before I got pregnant, so that’s a crazy thing because I’ve never gone this long without seeing my really close friends.”

She added, “It’s been so fun talking with Peta Murgatroyd and Artem Chigvintsev, who are parents who did end up going back and competing on the show after having their kids. They’ve been a huge inspiration to me and have just kind of made me realize that it’s totally possible and doable, and I’m really grateful to them for that.”

Arnold Says She Is Proud of Her Motherhood Body

Arnold gave birth to her daughter, Sage Jill, in November 2020, and she later started seeing comments from people claiming that she edits out the scar from her cesarian section.

After seeing those comments, Arnold posted a photo of herself in a bikini with the scar fully apparent and wrote about why her c-section scar is actually her “favorite” part of her body.

“There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures… now I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body.”

She added, “It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey. I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?!”

Follow the Heavy on Dancing with the Stars Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

READ NEXT: Why Zendaya’s Father Wanted to ‘Kill’ Val Chmerkovskiy During DWTS