‘So proud!’ DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Career Accomplishment

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is celebrating another accomplishment in her career.

The dancer announced on Friday, April 29 that she has officially become certified as a personal trainer. She took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know, writing, “I PASSED!!!! I am officially a Certified Personal Trainer.”

Then, she spoke about how excited she was for herself and how much she liked taking the course and studying.

“This has been so much fun for me to use my brain like this again,” she shared. “I learned sooo much and I’m so proud of myself!”

It doesn’t stop there for Arnold, however. She plans to go on to receive more certifications. She said in one of her Instagram Stories that she plans to go on to receive both her pre- and post-natal certifications.

Arnold Has Diversified Her Career

Outside of her career as a professional dancer, Arnold has worked to diversify everything else she does professionally.

In March 2022, Arnold shared a video on Instagram, which flipped through different parts of her career including her podcast, her YouTube channel, filming videos, participating in photoshoots and “Dancing With the Stars,” had one clip that reads, “Let people think you’re cringe.”

In the Instagram caption, Arnold spoke about feeling proud of herself and touched on the fact that she used to worry about what people would think of her career.

“My career is definitely not your typical 9-5 job and that used to make me feel unworthy of being proud of myself?” Arnold wrote. “Which looking back I have no idea why. But I do think it was due to the concern of what others were thinking of me. Were they making fun of the pictures I post? Do they think I talk WAY too much or share too much about my life? Do they think it’s dumb that I get paid to share about products I love?”

She went on to say she no longer worries what other people think about her.

Arnold Called Motherhood The ‘Greatest Gift’

In another Instagram post, Arnold called motherhood the “greatest gift” of her life.

“My heart,” she wrote alongside a video that shows photos of her daughter, Sage, growing up. “Motherhood is truly the greatest gift.”

Fans loved the video, and some took to the comment section to tell Arnold that they thought it was time for her to have her second child.

One person thought that she might be expecting her second child in the near future.

“I feel like you will be announcing soon that you are expecting baby #2! Beautiful family,” they wrote in the comment section.

Arnold welcomed her daughter, Sage, on November 2, 2020, alongside her husband, who was her high school sweetheart. Since then, Arnold has competed on a season of “Dancing With the Stars,” though there has been no announcement about whether she would be back for the upcoming season of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

