Some Fans Think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro is ‘Already Pregnant’

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Lindsay Arnold think that the star is pregnant with her second child, though Arnold has not announced a pregnancy.

Arnold announced on March 20, 2022, that she is sponsored by the company Modern Fertility with a lengthy Instagram post.

“When Sam and I were trying to get pregnant with Sage, it took us a few months because I truly wasn’t in tune with what was going on with my hormones,” Arnold wrote in the post. “I’m so happy that I’ve been introduced to @modernfertility which is an at-home fertility hormone test. This test is helping me feel fully prepared when we’re ready for baby #2.”

Sharna Burgess, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, was also sponsored by Modern Fertility ahead of her announcement.

Some Are ‘Surprised’ Arnold Has Not Announced a Pregnancy

In a Reddit thread where fans discussed Arnold’s sponsorship and possible pregnancy, some expressed that they were surprised Arnold has yet to announce a pregnancy, as her daughter is over a year old and two of her sisters, Jensen and Brynley, are both currently expecting.

“why do I feel like she’s already pregnant lol,” one person wrote in the replies. They received a reply that said, “1000% looool surprised she hasn’t announced already.”

Another person wrote, “I feel like there’s a trend with influencers promoting fertility tests right before they announce their pregnancy – Sharna springs to mind but I’ve seen a few others do that as well.”

Arnold has talked about wanting a second child.

In a December 28, 2021, Instagram post that served as a look back on her pregnancy with her first child, Sage, Arnold wrote, “Took me 10 minutes to put the actual reel together but I spent a full hour looking at all the pics in my camera roll while finding these. I still get emotional over newborn Sagey. I think that means it’s time to make another, right?”

If she did conceive anytime soon after that post, it’s possible Arnold is gearing up to announce a pregnancy.

Some Think Arnold Is ‘Done’ With ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Some people in the thread think that Arnold is completely done with her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“My guess is that Lindsay is done as a dancer and will not be on DWTS anymore,” one reply read. “She seems more focused on being an influencer and her family of course. I do wish they would post more about dancing because I do love to watch all of them dance.”

Another reply read, “I agree, she seems way more focused on doing paid posts and shilling stuff and making money as an influencer. Although I can def see her going back to DWTS in a few years when she starts to miss the extra fame and attention.”

Other fans think that Arnold will wait a bit longer to get pregnant or announce a pregnancy, however, because they believe she will be on “Dancing With the Stars” for one more season before she gets pregnant with her second child.

“I don’t think she doesn’t care about DWTS,” one person wrote. “It pays well and is what got her all her followers. Can’t really compare to how much Witney [Carson] or Lindsay care about DWTS to everyone else’s off season content considering they A) aren’t married to dancers B) aren’t on tour and C) don’t live in LA. I think if they are both close to being done because they will likely be having babies every other year… I think they both want it though and would be dumb to not do another season while they can.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

