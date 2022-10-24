‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Announces Pregnancy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant. The dancer is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The announcement included multiple family photos featuring Arnold holding sonogram photos and cradling her growing belly.

Arnold has been open about experiencing struggles with getting pregnant for the second time. Her daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

Arnold Received Love From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

The “Dancing With the Stars” family took to the comments to share their love for Arnold.

Sasha Farber, another professional dancer on the show, commented with dozens of red heart emojis, and Ellie Fisher, the wife of “Dancing With the Stars” champion Jordan Fisher, commented, “YAYAYAYAY.”

Arnold joins professional dancer Jenna Johnson as currently pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers. Johnson is due with her first child in January 2023.

Arnold Took the Season Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’ In Hopes of Growing Her Family

Arnold previously shared the reason she made the hard decision to leave “Dancing With the Stars” for the season.

“I’m really happy that I can now share and talk more in-depth about my decision. I’m sure a lot of you have noticed that I’m not out in L.A. right now and a lot of the dancers are doing the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ promo shoots and all the fun things that come with the new season,” Arnold says in the video. “Awhile back I posted about kind of going through it with a personal decision I had to make… I have chosen not to be a part of this next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Arnold said the decision was one of the “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, if I’m being honest.”

Arnold shared that she wanted to prioritize her family and growing her family in the coming months, which she wouldn’t be able to do if she were in Los Angeles and her husband was in Utah.

“Life is so different for me now, I, as you all know, have a daughter,” she continues. “Sage is the best and most important thing in my entire world, and family is truly the most important thing for me. Many of you know that I live here in Utah with my husband Sam, and this is where all my family is.”

The professional dancer said she doesn’t think moving away would be the best thing for her or her family before tearing up when talking about the logistics of the new season.

“We’re trying to get pregnant, we want to expand our family,” she added. “And that is quite impossible to do if you are not with your husband to make that baby and we just feel like this is where our life is leading us in this moment in time.”