Pregnant DWTS Pro Experiencing Periods of Extreme Exhaustion

Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child and she’s starting to go through a “weird” period in her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared an update on her Instagram Stories on January 31, 2023.

“Okay. No complaints really about feeling sick in this second trimester, but, for the past couple weeks, I have these weird, like, 30-minute periods — I wouldn’t say every day but pretty consistently — where I am, like, instantly so exhausted, I can’t even stand up. I feel like I’m going to pass out,” Arnold said.

Arnold is in her second trimester and her baby — a girl — is due in May 2023.

Lindsay Arnold Said Her Feelings of Tiredness Are ‘Weird’

Arnold announced her second pregnancy in October 2022. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she captioned a family photo alongside her husband Sam Cusick and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Sage.

A couple of weeks later, Arnold revealed that she’s expecting another girl. “We are beyond excited to bring another sweet girl into our family and so so happy that Sage will have a sister,” she captioned a video of her gender reveal.

In the time since, Arnold has been very active on social media and has shared a few pregnancy updates with fans. Although she hasn’t been super sick, she is really starting to feel extremely tired lately.

“I just am like, so, so tired. I feel super light-headed. A little out of breath. And it doesn’t always follow, like, heavy activity. Like, I worked out this morning and, like, I’ve just been chilling around the house. And all of the sudden it just hits me. It’s so weird,” she explained.

“I’m sure I had this with Sage and I just don’t remember. So, that’s been going on lately. And it’s kind of weird when it happens,” she added.

Lindsay Arnold & Sam Cusick Took a Babymoon in January 2023

Arnold and her husband spent the holidays in Hawaii with Arnold’s family before heading out on a babymoon with her husband.

Arnold and Cusick traveled to Rancho Valencia, a luxury resort in Southern California, for some alone time — and some R&R.

“The perfect weekend with my cute baby daddy. Feeling so relaxed and grateful after our getaway to @ranchovalencia – we ate lots of yummy food, went on bike rides, played pickleball, swam, enjoyed the spa, had the best prenatal massage of my life, cuddled in our robes, ate more food, and got some much needed one on one time. Perfect place to celebrate my bday and baby #2 on the way,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post on January 15, 2023.

In another post, Arnold said that she and Cusick took advantage of the resort’s “babymoon package.” Arnold enjoyed a few days away from home as she has mentioned that being pregnant while having a toddler is a lot of work. She previously took to her Instagram Stories to share how difficult it is to rest when Sage is running around as opposed to her first pregnancy when she could basically nap whenever she feel like she needed to.

