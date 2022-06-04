DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Claps Back After Being Asked if She’s Pregnant

Lindsay Arnold receives tons of messages on Instagram a day and while many fans ask her for parenting tips or links to her clothes, some are even more forward and feel as though it’s okay to ask deeply personal questions.

Arnold and her family took a vacation to Lake Powell in May 2022 and the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared some memories from the trip on Instagram. Arnold traveled with her husband, Sam Cusick, their daughter, Sage, and her two pregnant sisters, Brynley Arnold and Jensen Arnold.

Shortly after the ballroom dancer shared some pictures of her enjoying her time on the lake, someone sent her a direct message and asked her a very personal question. The fan wanted to know if Arnold was pregnant with her second child after seeing a supposed baby bump in a bikini shot. Arnold decided to respond — publicly.

Arnold Was Bothered That Someone Would Be so Forward

While having two of her three sisters pregnant at the same time might be giving her a bit of baby fever, Arnold will announce a pregnancy — when it happens — on her own timeline. And she made that very clear when someone asked her if she was expecting.

Arnold shared the person’s question on her Instagram Stories and offered a response of sorts.

“You look pregnant in that bikini Lindsay. Are you expecting and not telling anyone yet?” the person asked.

Arnold shared a video of herself making a face and wrote a caption.

“That’s always a fun thing to hear,” she wrote, adding to crying with laughter emoji. “LOL the confidence people get on social media.. like would you ever say this to someone in real life?! Also.. do you think I’m just gonna give you, some random stranger, the inside scoop on me being pregnant first??? HAHAHA funny stuff and had to share,” Arnold wrote.

Arnold Has Suggested That She Wants to Have Another Baby

Although Arnold and her husband will make the decision to expand their family when the time is right for them, the DWTS pro has said that she wants to expand her family.

“Took me 10 minutes to put the actual reel together but I spent a full hour looking at all the pics in my camera roll while finding these. I still get emotional over newborn Sagey. I think that means it’s time to make another, right?” she captioned an Instagram post in December 2021.

After giving birth to her daughter, Arnold was looking forward to returning to the ballroom.

“I have every intention of coming back! I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don’t really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn’t happen until the last hour, I swear,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021.

Arnold did compete on season 30, partnered with “Bachelor” star Matt James. It’s unknown if she will be back for season 31 which will start filming in the fall.

