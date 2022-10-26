Pregnant DWTS Pro Reveals If She’s Done With the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold announced on October 24 via Instagram and in Women’s Health magazine that she and husband Sam Cusick are expecting baby No. 2. They welcomed their daughter, Sage, in November 2020.

In an interview with E! News following the announcement, the professional dancer was asked if she is done with “Dancing With the Stars” as they expand their family. Here is what Arnold had to say:

Arnold Says The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Door ‘Will Never Be Closed’

When asked if she is leaving “Dancing WIth the Stars” behind to focus on her Movement Club business and her expanding family, Arnold said no, she is leaving that door open for a return to the show.

“I’ll never say never to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ it is part of who I am. It’s part of what kind of made me and I love it. That door will never be closed. There’s always going to be family to me and we’ll see what happens in the future,” said Arnold, who is sitting out a season of “Dancing With the Stars” this fall during season 31, which is just the second time she has missed a season since season 21 (Arnold also sat out season 29 because she was pregnant with her daughter, Sage).

In an Instagram question and answer session with her fans, Arnold also said that she did not know she was pregnant when she made her decision about “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 — but the fact that they were trying to get pregnant did factor into the decision.

“I wasn’t! I got pregnant a little less than a month after that decision. Trying to get pregnant played a huge role in the decision along with all the other things I shared about it,” said Arnold. “Very grateful that we are blessed with another baby on the way.”

Arnold also said that her Movement Club workouts have been helping her combat first trimester fatigue and nausea “even if it’s just a five-minute workout.”

The dancer told E! News that she developed these workouts to help women “feel good” about themselves, whether they are exercise experts or exercise novices.

“I want these workouts to help you stay in shape, get into shape or move through different phases of your life. But most importantly, I want it to make you feel good,” said Arnold, adding, “I want you to leave my workouts — whether you have five minutes, 15 minutes or 30 minutes — feeling proud of yourself. I want you to feel a sense of accomplishment. There are no expectations. There is no intimidation with this. I want all my members to know that anything that you can give back to your body is worth being celebrated.”

Arnold Also Said They Don’t Yet Know the Sex of the Baby

E! News asked if they are keeping the sex of the baby a secret and Arnold said they don’t even know yet themselves — and she has no idea this time around.

“I was one million percent convinced that I was having a boy for my first pregnancy and I was obviously wrong,” she said. “Now I just feel like I can’t even trust my intuition. I’ll find out soon.”

She added during an Instagram question and answer session with fans that she is 11 weeks along and they’ll find out the sex of the baby “any day now.”

In her E! News interview, Arnold also said that finding out she was pregnant was “surreal” and the “best feeling,” especially after the positive pregnancy test earlier this year that left her devastated when it turned out to have been a false positive.

“Going into this next [pregnancy test], I was very nervous. I was cautiously optimistic, but I also had a really peaceful content feeling about it. I felt like it was right. I felt like it was our time,” said Arnold, adding, “My husband and I have been trying for a while now. And it’s been something that we’ve known we’ve wanted so it was just such a huge blessing. We’re excited to expand our family.”

Arnold’s “Dancing With the Stars” family is so excited for her. After the announcement, fellow pregnant pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy posted a lengthy Instagram story about the two of them being best friends and now their babies will be born just a few months apart.

“When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true!” wrote Johnson. “Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age. Four months apart to be exact,” to which Arnold replied, “So excited for our babies to be so close, truly the best! I love you @jennajohnson.”

Pros Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, and Daniella Karagach also wished Arnold congratulations in their Instagram stories and many others left supportive comments on Arnold’s Instagram announcement.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.