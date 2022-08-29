Fan-Favorite Professional Dancer Not Returning For DWTS Season 31

Fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold will not be returning to the show for season 31.

The official list of professional dancers for the season has been released by insider Kristyn Burtt. on her website DanceDishWithKB. The list does not include fan-favorite professional dancer and former Mirrorball champion Lindsay Arnold.

Arnold Is Not Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Arnold has yet to confirm that she will not be on the “Dancing With the Stars” cast for season 31, though many fans expected the news for some time.

Here are the pros viewers will see on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31:

Women:

Men:

The troupe is also returning.

Here’s who you can expect to see as members of the troupe:

Ezra Sosa

Alexis Warr

Kateryna Klishyna

Sasha Farber

With all those names released and Arnold’s nowhere to be found, the dancer is at least taking one season off from the ballroom dance competition.

Fans Suspected Arnold Would Not Return

In early August 2022, Arnold shared a video on her Instagram Stories that made fans think that she wouldn’t be returning to “Dancing With the Stars.”

In the video, which she filmed from bed, Arnold shared that she’s been going through some hard times after saying that she loves hearing everyone’s stories.

“I’m not alone,” she said. “I knew that I wasn’t alone. I’m like, ‘I’m pretty sure a lot of people out there are in the same situation as me.’ But it’s just really fun to hear from you guys. I like it a lot.”

In the text, Arnold wrote that, “This week has been tough. Lots of personal things going on..”

“This past week has been really really rough for me personally,” she said. “Just a lot of personal things going on that I will eventually share. And I also had to make a really, really big life decision that was super hard.”

She elaborated in the text of the video.

“Had to make some big life choices that were so difficult this week and I just appreciate you guys being supportive and nice to me and my family,” she wrote. “Spread that love to everyone you know cause you never know when someone might be going through something.”

In a Reddit thread after Arnold uploaded the video, one fan speculated that the tough times could be “Dancing With the Stars” related.

“Anyone else think the hard things she was talking about this morning was her having to make a decision or finalize the decision not to do DWTS?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’ve had a strong feeling she wasn’t intending on coming back this season but maybe this week is when she had to give them her official word she wasn’t planning on it and she is now struggling with the reality of officially moving on.”

Other fans thought that Arnold was shifting to influencing over professional dancing.

Arnold may be only taking one season off “Dancing With the Stars.” Only time will tell.

“Dancing With the Stars” officially makes its return on Monday, September 19, 2022, on Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST.

