Pregnant DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Leaves Fans ‘Crying’ With Adorable Video

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” and professional dancer Lindsay Arnold are “crying” after she shared a video of her daughter, Sage, feeling her baby bump to feel her little sister kick in her mom’s belly.

Arnold posted the video on Instagram on February 5, 2023 alongside the caption, “My heart. … Sagey is going to be the sweetest big sister. I cannot wait for them to meet.”

In the video, Arnold’s two-year-old daughter puts her hands on her mother’s belly and gasps when she feels the baby kick.

“Crying,” one person wrote in the comment section.

Others called the interaction sweet and shared their own stories about their pregnancies.

Arnold announced that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, were expecting their second child in October 2022.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

She is due in March 2023.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

Arnold Shared a ‘Special Mom Moment’

In her Instagram Stories on February 5, 2023, Arnold shared what she called a “special mom moment” with her daughter.

In the video, Arnold sits in a rocking chair with Sage wrapped around her, sleeping. In the caption, Arnold writes that Sage wasn’t falling asleep during naptime and needed an extra lullaby.

“She went super still after and I was like there is no way she fell asleep on me,” Arnold wrote. “It’s been over a year since I have successfully rocked her to sleep she usually wants to be set down in her crib.”

The professional dancer said that she went to lay Sage back down in her crib before realizing she was fast asleep.

“Needless to say I sat right back down and enjoyed this moment for as long as I could,” she concluded.

Lindsay Arnold Got to Meet Her Best Friend’s Baby

Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson have been friends since they were children, and Johnson welcomed her first child in January 2023. In early February, Arnold made the flight to Los Angeles to meet Johnson’s baby boy for the first time.

In Johnson’s post about her best friend meeting her son, she wrote, “We’re in absolute heaven with Auntie @lindsayarnold here.”

The photo she included showed Arnold smiling down at the baby, whose hand is wrapped around her pointer finger.

Arnold also shared a photo of her time with Johnson and the baby.

“This moment right here,” Arnold wrote in her post about meeting the baby. “Meeting sweet baby boy for the first time. @jennajohnson is the most incredible mama.”

Johnson and her husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, first announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Johnson was one of the first dancers to publicly congratulate Arnold on her pregnancy, sharing a slide of the two women standing side-by-side and cradling their baby bumps.

“@lindsarnold and I are 3 months apart, and now our babies are going to be 4 months apart,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The tears of pure joy haven’t stopped!!!”

She added, “When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true. Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age.. 4 months apart to be exact.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.