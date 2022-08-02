DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Says Daughter Sage Had ‘Dramatic’ Accident

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shares her life on social media, including the dramatic moments when her daughter has a “very sad” fall off the bed.

Arnold took to her Instagram Stories to talk about Sage falling off the bed.

“Just hanging!!” she wrote. “Sagey had a dramatic day! She fell off the bed head first and was very sad about it.”

In the video, Arnold talks to Sage about falling off the bed while Sage eats an apple.

“Sage fell off the bed a little bit ago and she’s very sad about it,” Arnold shared. “She falls off the be all the time, but this time she fell like, she like rolled off backwards so her head hit first and then her body followed, it was very sad.”

She reassured her followers that Sage was doing just fine after the incident.

Arnold Recently Had a Family Photoshoot

Arnold had a family photoshoot where she posted photos of her family in 2020 versus photos of her family in 2022. In the 2020 photos, Arnold was pregnant with Sage, and in the 2022 photos, Sage was an active participant.

“I can’t believe I get to call these two mine,” she wrote. “I love our little fam so much!” She added the hashtags “maternity pics” and “baby bump.”

Fans were a bit confused by her hashtags and the photos in general.

“I thought this was gonna be a pregnancy announcement,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “When you went on a girl’s trip with the dwts pros and u guys had your pink jackets you were sideways and I saw your belly and then u made a face like whoops and covered your belly quick. I was like awwww she’s pregnant. Lol”

Arnold has not announced a pregnancy, however, and she has posted plenty of full-body pictures and videos in the past weeks, including videos showing her entire midsection, which one fan referred to as “flat and ripped” in the comment section.

The Dancer Opened Up About Feeling Misunderstood on Social Media

Because she shares so much of her life on the platform, Arnold has to deal with people poking into every aspect of her life.

During a question and answer session where fans asked questions anonymously, one person asked Arnold what she felt was most “misunderstood” about her, and her answer was centered around social media.

Arnold said that she thinks fans sometimes misunderstand her presence on social media.

“I feel like people assume that because I share my life on social media and have this following must mean that I love attention and want this ‘famous’ life as some would say,” she wrote. “But I don’t. That might sound weird but like I love what I do and I’m soo grateful for the opportunities it has brought to my life.”

She continued, “But the driving/motivating force of it all isn’t to be famous and get attention which I think a lot of people assume celebrities or influencers do it for that alone. Maybe some do and there is nothing wrong with that!”

The star went on to explain her motivations.

“But for me I love that I can create a living for my family by doing things I enjoy and showcasing my creativity and business ventures through a really fun outlet,” she concluded.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

