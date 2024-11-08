Lindsay Arnold Cries in Car Over ‘Sad’ News About Daughter Sage

Lindsay Arnold broke down in tears as she shared news about her daughter Sage.

In a series of posts to her Instagram story on November 7, 2024, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer wiped tears from her eyes as she gave an update on the 4-year-old daughter she shares with her husband Sam Cusick.

“I’m doing something not very fun,” a red-eyed Arnold said in a video shot in her car. “Sage had to get oral surgery. I took her to the dentist like two weeks ago. She’s got a bunch of cavities, a ton of cavities. Two teeth need to have crowns on them and a couple of fillings as well. So we are here.”

“They actually had to put her under,” the mom of two continued. “Very sad and it was not fun, I’m not gonna lie. But she’s getting that done right now.”

The DWTS alum added that she expected her daughter would be “loopy” and in some pain after her surgery.

Lindsay Arnold Said Her Whole Family Has Bad Teeth

Arnold first teased Sage’s surgery news in a TikTok video a day prior. On November 6, the professional dancer told fans she had “a sad life update” that she was feeling ”very stressed about.” Arnold revealed that she took Sage to the dentist and found out she had “a lot cavities.”

She admitted, “Honestly I wasn’t not surprised. Me and my siblings, we all did not have great teeth. My mom jokes ‘You girls are perfect, the only bad gene you have is your teeth.’ We all had really bad cavities, and I know you can avoid it but a lot of teeth health is genetics.”

Arnold previously told Parade magazine that she had issues with her teeth as a child. “I had the most traumatic experience as a teenager with braces,” she said, noting that she expected that her two daughters would need to use aligners, such as Invisalign, in the future.

In her TikTok video, Arnold went on to reveal that Sage would have to get two crowns and three fillings for the time being.

“Unfortunately she needs to be put to sleep for this procedure because there is no way she would hold still for any of that,” Arnold said. “Even if they numbed her and she didn’t feel a thing there is no way she’d lay there with her mouth open for an hour and a half while they made drilling sounds, noises.”

Of her daughter’s scheduled surgery, Arnold added, “I have literally been crying about it all week because I feel so bad. I know that is the only option …putting her to sleep seems so serious.”

Arnold admitted she toyed with the idea of just holding Sage down while the dentist worked but ultimately decided that putting her to sleep would be less traumatic. She also prepared her little girl for the trip to a new dentist.

“I just don’t want her to be scared when she wakes up,” Arnold added, noting that she would be with her daughter after her surgery. “I’m just hoping everything goes smooth and she isn’t too freaked out by everything. If everything goes as planned, she’ll just think she went to the dentist and took a little nap!”

Lindsay Arnold Posted a Happy Update on Sage

Following Sage’s dental work, Arnold posted to her Instagram story to share a look at her little girl in her car seat sound asleep. “All done and everything went well,” she told her followers. “She’s going to be pretty sleepy all day so we’re going to go home and just chill.”

In another photo, Sage was eating a popsicle with her baby sister June by her side. “Movie snuggles and popsicles on the agenda today,” Arnold wrote. She added, “Doctor’s orders on the popsicles, so all you cavity shamers in my DMs can chill.”

She later shared a pic of her wide-awake daughter holding a tube of lipstick in her hand while dressed in a sparkly princess dress.

“Dang kids are resilient lol,” Arnold wrote. “Couple hours of movies and now we are back to our regular program over here.”

She then shared a video of Sage putting blue eyeshadow and blush on her, “‘Anything goes today for this princess,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said.