DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold spent Easter in 2022 with her daughter, Sage, and the Easter Bunny.

Arnold posted the video, which included her one-year-old daughter hugging the Easter Bunny and later searching for it, to Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

“Safe to say Sage is a BIG fan,” Arnold wrote. “this melted my heart. All she wanted to do was find ‘buh buh’ it’s so cute because about a month ago Sam bought sage this huge stuffed bunny and she sleeps with it every night and calls it ‘buh buh’ so seeing one in real life was a dream come true for her.”

Fans Thought the Video Was ‘The Cutest’

Fans took to the comment section to tell Arnold how cute they thought the video was.

“That’s the cutest thing!” one person wrote. “They’re usually scared of the bunny at that age.”

Another wrote, “Adorable and probably the cutest video you have shared so far…Sage is so beyond her age… Happy Easter!”

“Impressive!! None of my kids liked the Easter bunny til at least age 4 or 5! (Ava still isn’t sure what to think of him.),” Angela Ribeiro, the wife of former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Alonso Ribeiro, commented.

Some thought that the reaction could be because of the way the bunn looked.

“I think that is the first Easter bunny I have seen that’s not scary,” one person wrote. “Sage is just too cute!!”

Arnold also shared a family photo from the celebration, writing, “Happy Easter… feeling beyond grateful today for my Savior, my family, and the gift of the Atonement. hope you all have a wonderful day with your loved ones!”

Some Fans Think Arnold Will Have Another Baby Soon

Some fans speculate that Arnold will be having another baby soon.

The speculation comes following Arnold’s sisters, Jensen and Brynlee, both announcing their own pregnancies within the past couple of months. In a Reddit thread talking about the pregnancies, some fans said they thought Lindsay would be the next one to announce that she is pregnant.

In the Reddit thread, fans speculated that Lindsay could have another baby and skip the upcoming season of the ballroom dance competition.

“I have a feeling Lindsay will have a pregnancy announcement within the next few months too but who knows,” one person replied.

Another commented, “She seems much more motivated by mom/influence life rather than DWTS so I do agree. Though I’m someone who loves her on the show and selfishly wish she’d come back another season.”

Some people think that Arnold will be having more kids soon because she has said “she wants them close in age” in the past.

Others think that it might not affect the upcoming 2022 season of “Dancing With the Stars,” however.

“I could see Lindsay trying to get pregnant now, but if she isn’t successful in conceiving the next few months, she might then take a break to film one more season of DWTS and then resuming trying at the end of the season/once she is eliminated,” one person replied.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

