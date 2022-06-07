DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold Reveals a Secret About Her Marriage

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold revealed in a YouTube video question and answer game with her sisters that she and her husband Sam Cusick were once chased by the police, among other naughty things they used to do.

Here is what happened and how her sisters reacted:

Lindsay & Sam Broke Into Their High School’s Press Box

Play

WHICH ARNOLD SISTER DID WHAT?? WHICH ARNOLD SISTER DID WHAT?? Subscribe: bit.ly/3nkUVl3 Follow The Arnold Sisters! Lindsay's Instagram: instagram.com/lindsarnold Jensen's Instagram: instagram.com/jensenarnold_ Brynley's Instagram: instagram.com/brynleyarnold Rylee's Instagram: instagram.com/ryleearnold1 Watch more videos! Vlogs: youtube.com/watch?v=-_OeKcAfyho&list=PLTrNUeL4xYu_r31NRFygMeCXLYQkCYK0o&playnext=1 Challenges: youtube.com/watch?v=SqbZMGQadpQ&list=PLTrNUeL4xYu-JG-Qhl16nSfkvQgeDZrSd&playnext=1 Baby Sage: youtube.com/watch?v=JSblRuy7DdA&list=PLTrNUeL4xYu-mjEOTGLlkG1oN1NlgJ3Bf&playnext=1 Most Popular: youtube.com/watch?v=aL6vYQVbzxY&list=PLTrNUeL4xYu_YgVuRkeFZOW0vVgo-C4rr&playnext=1 Welcome to the official The Arnold Sisters YouTube channel! On this channel you will find a variety of content… 2022-05-02T21:30:00Z

During a fun Q&A with her sisters Jensen and Rylee where the Arnold sisters put confessions into a fishbowl and then tried to figure out which one of them each confession belonged to, Jensen confessed to becoming a “true Thunderbird” at the high school they all attended by sneaking onto the football field to make out on the mascot logo — but Lindsay did her one better.

She and her now-husband Sam Cusick broke into the press box and eventually got caught by the police.

“Sam and I made out in the press box in the rain … we just went there at night, one night. Hopped the fence. You have to break in. The police came and chased us,” said Lindsay, adding, “That’s the TRUE true Thunderbird. That was our version of true Thunderbird.”

Lindsay ALso Gave a Shout-Out to a Friend Who Went Above and Beyond Sneaking Lindsay Out to Meet Sam

Lindsay also said that one of her high school friends is “the OG,” as in “original gangster” because this friend would help Lindsay sneak out to meet up with Sam.

“My friend is the OG. She picked me up after I snuck out, went and picked up my boyfriend, which was Sam, and drove us to our high school. We went and laid out a blanket on the volleyball court. We made out for literally probably two and a half hours,” said Lindsay.

But wait — it gets better, or worse, depending on your point of view.

Lindsay continued, “My friend was waiting in the car to take us back to our houses … and she had to go to the bathroom, so she ended up pooping in the fricking bushes. She was the best, I really did not deserve her.”

Lindsay also confessed that another friend, not the one who pooped in the bushes, was “really mean” to Lindsay when she started dating Sam, so Lindsay got her revenge.

“I put baked beans all over my ex-friend’s car because she was mean,” confessed Lindsay. “She was really mean when I started dating Sam, she liked Sam.”

But Lindsay then admitted what she did wasn’t nice and you shouldn’t stoop to other people’s levels like that.

“I wouldn’t recommend doing that, guys. It’s not worth it, even if someone’s mean to you. You don’t stoop to their level. But it was pretty funny, not gonna lie,” said the dancer.

Sam and Lindsay have been married since June 2015 and welcomed their first child, a girl named Sage, in November 2020. Lately, Lindsay has been struggling with online bullies bringing her down, but she said that the love she receives from her fans helps a lot.

“You guys are literally the best. There are a couple of people who are mean like that, but the amount of love I receive from you guys is just so overwhelming and is the reason I continue doing what I’m doing, so thank you,” said Lindsay in an Instagram story. “I feel like I need to hype you guys up more because you guys are the true people that make me want to do what I do, so thank you and I love you all.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Getting ‘Shuffled Off’ to Disney Plus