DWTS’ Lindsay Arnold Reveals If She Wants to Return to the Show

“Dancing With the Stars”professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has finally revealed if she wants to return to the show after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, back in November. Arnold fans will be delighted to hear she wants to come back, but that may be easier said than done. Read on to find out why.

Arnold Is ‘Ready to Go’ and ‘Super Excited’ to Return

Calvin and Lindsay's Tango – Dancing with the StarsCalvin Johnson and Lindsay Arnold Tango to "Hotel California (LIVE)" by The Eagles on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Latin Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC!. 2016-10-18T02:45:25Z

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Arnold revealed that she is ready and rarin’ to go for season 30.

“So, I have every intention of coming back!” said Arnold. “I am ready to go, I feel good, I want to dance again, I’m super excited about it. But as you know, us pros don’t really get to decide if we come back. We can say we want to do it, but at the end of the day, [producers] have to ask us back on the show, which doesn’t happen until the last hour, I swear.”

Arnold welcomed baby daughter Sage five months ago and while that has been her focus, she says she really misses “Dancing With the Stars.”

“[Returning] is my plan. I would love to be back on the show and I cannot wait to get back to dancing … I just miss it. So I am so in.”

She jokingly added, “I think Sage would be really disappointed in her mom if she doesn’t win. So, c’mon, we gotta do it! Bring it home for Sage! I gotta win as a mom now. It’s gotta happen.”

Unfortunately, Some Pros Will Be Left Out of Season 30

Trio Salsa: Calvin, Lindsay, and Witney – Dancing with the StarsCalvin Johnson, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson Salsa to "Limbo" by Daddy Yankee on the Dancing with the Stars' Season 23 Semi-Finals! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2016-11-15T03:50:38Z

Unfortunately, if all of the season 29 professional dancers want to return for season 30, somebody is going to be left out because season 29 saw two longtime dancers, Arnold and Witney Carson, take a season off for maternity leave.

Arnold actually told “Entertainment Tonight” that she thinks Carson is in the same boat as she is in that they appreciated having a season off to be with their babies.

“It was nice we had our babies and it’s not like the season was the next week or the next month; I don’t know if I would have been ready for that at that point,” said Arnold. “I really, really appreciate that I’ve had this time with Sage and that she’ll be older by the time when I’m doing that. I feel like it’s a little more possible to make happen.”

With those two taking a break for a season and Brandon Armstrong also taking a season off, Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe came back after sitting out for season 28, and Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart earned their first times as lead pros.

So unless “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is going to have more celebrities than any other season, there will be some pros left out. Plus, there has been talk about season 30 being a retrospective or all-star season, so there’s always a chance that some veteran pros get asked to return — people we haven’t seen in a while, like Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, or Kym Herjavec.

It could be very interesting to see how the cast shakes out.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

