DWTS Fans Think Pro Gave Birth to Secret Baby

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans were left thinking that Lindsay Arnold welcomed a secret baby with her husband, Sam Cusick. However, the new baby on Arnold’s Instagram is actually her nephew, Rez.

“Baby boy is here. We love you so much Rez,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post on May 10. After much confusion amongst fans, Arnold edited the caption to add, “Thanks for making me another cute nephew @brynleyarnold @donmcginnis.”

Baby Rez was born on May 7 to Arnold’s sister, Brynley Arnold and her husband, Donny McGinnis.

Lindsay Arnold Shared Some Photos of Her Nephew

Lindsay Arnold and Cusick are parents of two girls, Sage and June. Their youngest daughter turned one on May 3.

Prior to Lindsay Arnold’s Instagram caption edit, however, many fans congratulated her on the new addition — including “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Gleb Savchenko.

“Congratulations Linds so so happy for you,” Savchenko commented on Arnold’s post, seemingly confused.

“Congratulations! I am confused, did not know you were expecting a new little one,” someone else said.

“Many Congratulations on your new son,” a third comment read.

“Congratulations! He’s going to love your girls! And vise versa,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Lindsay Arnold and Cusick knew they wanted to have another baby after welcoming Sage in 2020. However, the process of conceiving wasn’t easy.

“Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life. And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough,” the ballroom pro told Us Weekly in October 2022.

Lindsay Arnold has taken a couple of seasons off from “Dancing With the Stars” to stay back in Utah with her husband and raise her family. It’s unknown if she will ever return to the show in the future.

Rez Is the First Boy for Brynley Arnold & Donny McGinnis

Brynley Arnold and Donny McGinnis welcomed their daughter, Quincy, in August 2022.

“She’s here and we never knew this kind of love existed. We are so happy and grateful,” Brynley Arnold captioned an Instagram post at the time. Two years later, Quincy became a big sister.

“Can’t believe we’re going to be a family of 4. May cannot come soon enough!! Leave your gender guesses here,” Brynley Arnold wrote on Instagram in November 2023. Six months later, Rez was born.

“We are so in love with our sweet boy !!” Brynley Arnold captioned a post after giving birth to Rez. In another post about a day later, the mom of two wrote that she and her family were “obsessed” with the new addition.

On May 11, Brynley Arnold shared a few pictures of Quincy and her new baby brother. “Quincy and Rez,” read the post’s caption. Quincy snuggled her little brother in the snaps, giving him kisses and holding him tight — with the help of her dad supporting the baby’s head and overseeing the special moments.

