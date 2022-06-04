DWTS Pro Reveals Where She Got Her Moves in Fun Video

Lindsay Arnold has been a pro dancer on ”Dancing with the Stars” since 2013. Before that, she competed on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” as a teenager.

Over the years on DWTS, Arnold has been partnered with everyone from NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. In 2017, she won a mirrorball trophy with Broadway star Jordan Fisher, per IMDb.

But it also started in Utah, where Arnold was raised by her parents, Josh and Mindy. Arnold has been dancing her whole life, and she once told Us Weekly, “I still remember dances I learned back when I was 10 years old.”

Lindsay Arnold Shared a Video of Her Dancing with Her Sisters & She Credited Her Dad For Her Family’s Dance Skills

In a video shared on her Instagram page on June 1, 2022, Arnold gave fans a look at a family dance party on a deck. In the clip, Arnold and her sisters Jensen, Brynley and Rylee, showed off their dance moves to a remix of Rihanna’s “Work.” But in the middle of the sisters’ circle was their dad, Josh. The Arnold family patriarch hammed it up as he mimicked his daughters’ moves, right down to the “booty” shake.

“When people ask where we get our dance skills from…. [Josh Arnold] wins best dad award,” Arnold captioned the video, which was shot on Lake Powell, Utah, she confirmed in the comment section.

Fans also reacted to the video with comments.

“Can’t stop watching this it’s so funny,” wrote one commenter. “This is hilarious,” another added. “This is hysterical,” a third chimed in. “Love it…awesome dad moves,” another fan wrote.

All of the Arnold Sisters Are Dancers

While Arnold credited her dad for her skills, it’s the DWTS mirrorball trophy winner that the three younger daughters look up to. According to People, all four Arnold sisters are dancers, with the younger three following oldest sister Lindsay’s lead.

Jensen Arnold was the runner-up on season 15 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” while Rylee was a junior pro on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” And Brynley Arnold is a dancer and model.

In an interview with Dance Spirit, Lindsay talked about paving the way for her younger sisters on the dance floor. “I was the trial baby,” she said. “From me, they learned the ins and outs of the industry. They now know where the best studios are, who the best coaches are, and which competitions they should go to. My sisters are set up for success. I’ve been proud of a lot of things that I’ve done in my career, but nothing makes me more proud than watching my little sisters do their thing and be amazing. I want them to be so much better than me!”

Arnold also said she “absolutely” hopes to perform with her sisters in the future.

“Dancing is something we’ve invested our lives into, and we’ve learned how to support each other and be there for each other through all of it,” she said. “It’s brought us so close as a family.”

