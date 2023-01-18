Some DWTS Fans Are Unhappy With DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay Arnold is a mom of one and is pregnant with her second child — another baby girl.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro decided to take some time off from the show, sitting out season 31 in order to stay back in Utah with her husband and their young daughter, Sage.

On August 31, 2022, Arnold shared an Instagram post announcing why she decided to take a season off of DWTS.

“As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around,” she wrote, adding that she and her husband Sam Cusick “exhausted every option” before coming to this decision.

A couple of months later, Arnold found out that she was pregnant and shared the happy news with fans. And while many people have been so excited for her as her family grows, others have been fairly disappointed for other reasons.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arnold Has Been Sharing a Lot of Content on Social Media

If you follow Arnold on Instagram, you can pretty much guarantee that she’s going to have a fresh Instagram Story whenever you login to the platform.

Arnold is very active on social media and shares a lot about what’s going on in her life. Additionally, Arnold shares lots of photos and videos of her daughter and also shares things for people to buy through affiliate links, which is one way that she makes money.

Some fans, however, think that Arnold actually posts too much, especially of her daughter, and many took to a Reddit thread to discuss.

“I rarely watch her stories. I got tired of her 900 hauls and ads. Sage is a cutie but Lindsay should be very cautious about posting every move she does since people are psychopaths,” one person commented on the thread.

“It drives me nuts. Her sister Jensen is like that too with her son. They’re going to grow up not knowing what it’s like to not have a phone in their face. But also Lindsay will say stuff like ‘Sage threw up everywhere last night’ or show her ‘hiding’ while I going to the bathroom,” someone else added.

“I was thinking the same thing but at the same I am watching the stories so whatever she’s doing is working. I do worry for Sage and hope she doesn’t get embarrassed or upset when she realizes her whole life was documented and shown to the public,” a third person wrote.

Arnold Often Finds Herself Being Criticized by DWTS Fans

This certainly isn’t the first time that Arnold has faced online criticism. In fact, in August 2022, she shared a video of her laundry room with clothes piled up all over the place, and the internet just about went crazy over it.

Arnold shared some of the direct messages she received from people telling her to clean up her house.

More recently, Arnold received criticism from people who felt that she was really pushing to show off her baby bump. The DWTS pro shared some of the responses she received on her Instagram Stories.

“No one cares about yr belly. Cover it up,” one Instagram user commented.

“Geez girl. Tell me how you really feel,” Arnold wrote in response.

“Why do you poke your belly out? Like you have a good bod for 17 weeks. Stop forcing it,” someone else wrote.

“Lol honestly I’m kinda just confused reading this. PSA to online trolls get your words straight before typing,” Arnold responded.

