Pregnant DWTS Pro ‘in Tears’ as She Reflects on the Past Year of Her Life

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is feeling very sentimental ahead of the birth of her second child. On March 5, 2023, ballroom pro Lindsay Arnold shared a video on Instagram that included many memories she’s shared with her daughter Sage over the past year.

“The difference a year can make. I am in tears,” Arnold captioned the video. “My baby girl is growing up so fast and although it makes me sooo happy watching her grow and learn in this fun age my heart aches to have even just a few more minutes with her at every stage she has gone through,” she continued.

Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick are expecting their second child — another baby girl — in May 2023. As they await their baby’s arrival, Arnold says she’s really trying to “soak in every moment” with Sage.

“Time is a thief and I swear it somehow goes even faster after having kids,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Instagram Users Agreed With Lindsay Arnold & Shared Their Thoughts in the Comments Section of Her Post

Arnold certainly wasn’t alone in her thoughts and feelings about how fast time flies. Several people commented on the post, sharing their experiences and showing Arnold support.

“DoNotBlink. Ever. My baby went from birth to 39 in a literal blink. Not kidding ! Enjoy every moment,” one person wrote.

“Time is a thief of us all, and your post is so heartfelt and such a tender reminder to love your loved ones while you have them,” someone else added.

“Time is a thief. You got that right. What I wouldn’t give for just one more cuddle with my girls when they were little. I miss that so much,” a third comment read.

Arnold’s DWTS co-star Sharna Burgess is experiencing something very similar after giving birth to her first child in 2022. As her baby Zane turned 7-months-old, Burgess reflected on how quickly the time has gone.

“7months has gone so fast and yet so much life has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives along side it within me. I know that it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purpose,” she captioned a video uploaded in January 2023.

Lindsay Arnold Feels Sage Is ‘Growing Up So Fast’

Arnold announced her pregnancy in October 2022. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she captioned an Instagram post. In the time since, she’s been sharing pregnancy updates and other family news with fans on social media.

As Arnold nears her due date, her daughter Sage has been keeping her very busy — from dance lessons to swim lessons and everything in between. Although Arnold has been feeling more tired, she’s still keeping up with Sage, who she says is “growing up so fast.”

“Sage had her very first Christmas dance program yesterday and it was the sweetest thing ever. My mama heart is feeling all the feels lately! Trying to soak up every little moment with our cutie that is growing too fast and who before we know it will be a big sister,” Arnold captioned a post in December 2022.

