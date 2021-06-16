Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are upset with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold after she expressed her thoughts about a recent group date on “The Bachelorette.”

The dancer took to her Instagram stories following the airing of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, June 14. The episode of the show featured a group date where the men had to talk openly about their sex lives.

Arnold felt uncomfortable with the subject matter being part of a first date.

Arnold Expressed Her Discontent With ‘The Bachelorette’

In her Instagram story, which will disappear after the usual 24 hours, Arnold talked about the group date on the show. She wrote, “Maybe an unpopular opinion but I’m watching ‘Bachelorete’ and have some serious thoughts and feelings on it,” alongside a video of her talking about the situation.

Arnold explained that she was annoyed with “The Bachelorette.”

“So, this poor guy, I don’t even know his name, but he’s a virgin, he’s waiting until marriage to have sex, which I can totally relate to,” she started. “And the first date, which, there’s no way the producers didn’t know this about him, and the whole first date is about sex.”

She added, “And that’s fine. There’s no problem with, like, talking about it, that’s fine. But it’s not just about that. It’s about the guys showing which sex toys they want to use for their sexual pleasure.”

The caption she added to the second part of the video read, “Don’t get me wrong!! I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being comfortable talking about it but there is a time and a place and for me it doesn’t seem like the first date with 15 other guys is really the time? Lol.”

She said in the video that she felt frustrated because the producers put the man on the first date, most likely with the knowledge that he was saving himself for marriage.

“The first date they’re doing is all about sex,” she said. “Isn’t there so much more to a relationship than that?”

Some Fans Were Upset With Arnold’s Opinion

One fan saw the Instagram story and then took to Reddit to express their disappointment with Arnold.

Reddit user u/LBY996 wrote, “I’m sorry but Lindsay [Arnold] is turning into such a KAREN. She expresses her distaste with the ‘Bachelorette’ discussing sex on a ‘first date,'” alongside a screenshot of Arnold’s Instagram story.

Some people agreed with the user, replying to say that the “Bachelorette” franchise is notorious for having sex-themed dates and that Katie Thurston, the current lead, has been marketed as a very sex-positive person.

“She grew up in and embraced purity culture,” one person replied. “I’m not terribly surprised, it’s just a different world than the one I grew up in.”

Another wrote, “Her beliefs are the same as her mothers but she is VERY careful about letting that slip. She used to be one of my favorites but after I saw how she was about COVID my opinion changed.”

Many people said that the show often pushed contestants to talk about sex early on, but others said they could see her point, stating that the show has often pushed contestants who are virgins further on and then making “jokes” of them.

