Some Fans Upset With DWTS Professional Dancer Lindsay Arnold

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold are struggling to relate to the dancer and content creator after recent “try-on hauls” posted by the star.

In a Reddit post on r/arnoldsisters4, one user shared that they “struggle with finding [Lindsay] relatable lately,” adding that they were worried she could be “addicted to shopping.”

The post references Arnold’s set of Instagram Stories posted on January 22, 2023, where she showed off a “try-on haul from the items [she] got from the @freepeople event yesterday.”

The first post was followed by 15 more slides showing off different items Arnold got from Free People ranging from a $38 cropped tank to a $168 jacket.

Some Fans Think Arnold Will Do ‘Anything For a Buck’

People in the replies tended to agree with the poster about Arnold’s relatability, with one commenter sharing that they think Arnold will do “anything for a buck.”

The original poster shared, “Like I said….I get it, it’s their money, spend away. I just want to find an influencer that is in tune with their followers a little more and realizes we struggle with the prices of gas, eggs, heating oil…..and can’t afford a $128 button up shirt.”

Many comments called Arnold out about spending, and one said she didn’t “know the value of money” and “loves to waste it.”

Others said they unfollowed the influencer and acknowledged that it’s their own decision whether or not to follow people on social media.

Fans have previously called Arnold out for being of touch with her followers and sharing too much online.

Arnold makes a living through her online presence, however. She likely monetizes videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram as well as receives a commission for products purchased via her affiliate links, and some fans in the replies on Reddit pointed to the fact that Arnold likely gets sent products to try on by brands.

“IRC about 2 years ago she stated that she regularly takes most of that stuff and gives it to charity. People, if you’re gonna have a b**** session, at least get your facts straight,” one comment in support of Arnold reads.

Lindsay Arnold Previously Said She Felt ‘Misunderstood’ on Social Media

In an Instagram question and answer session on her Instagram Stories in July 2022, Arnold said that she thinks fans sometimes misunderstand her presence on social media.

“I feel like people assume that because I share my life on social media and have this following must mean that I love attention and want this ‘famous’ life as some would say,” she wrote. “But I don’t. That might sound weird but like I love what I do and I’m soo grateful for the opportunities it has brought to my life.”

She continued, “But the driving/motivating force of it all isn’t to be famous and get attention which I think a lot of people assume celebrities or influencers do it for that alone. Maybe some do and there is nothing wrong with that!”

The dancer said the driving force for sharing information online was to create a living for her family by doing things that she already enjoys.