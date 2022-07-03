Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Sage Looks Like Lindsay Arnold in Throwback Photos

Lindsay Arnold’s daughter Sage makes frequent appearances on her mom’s Instagram account and fans have fallen in love with her.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been open when it comes to sharing her daughter with the world and often posts Sage playing, eating, running around, and just being a kid. On June 15, 2022, Arnold shared a candid post, taking on a viral trend. Arnold shared a video of herself sighing, thinking about the negative things she tells herself and how that doesn’t just affect her in present day. Then, a few photos from Arnold’s childhood rotated on the screen.

“Ever since becoming a mom I think about all the things Sage will have to navigate in her life as a girl. There will be insecurities, doubts, negative thoughts and it actually breaks my heart to think that she will face those things,” Arnold captioned the Reel.

While many people resonated with Arnold’s feelings, several couldn’t help but point out how much Sage looks like Arnold when she was little.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Commented on the Similarities Between Arnold & Her Daughter

Arnold doesn’t often share photos of herself from when she was little but the similarities to Sage are noticeable. Not only does Sage have similar blond hair like her mama, but she also has similar eyes and the same smile.

Some fans admitted that they previously thought Sage looked like Arnold’s husband, Sam Cusick, but her post totally changed their opinions.

“I see a lot of Sage in those first 2 pictures,” one person pointed out.

“Wow. Sage is your twin,” someone else added.

“Sage and you are TWINS in that third photo,” a third Instagram user said.

“Omgosh! Now I think Sage looks just like you! I thought Sam before seeing your baby pic,” another social media user echoed.

“Oh my goodness!! Copy—>paste You and sage,” read a fifth comment.

Arnold & Sage Have Been Twinning in Her Mommy & Me Dress Collaboration

On June 16, 2022, Arnold shared her latest collaboration with Ivy City Co. — a line of mommy & me dresses available in a variety of sizes from newborn to women’s 3X.

“We took your favorite styles from my past collections and put a fun twist on them with new fabrics and colors that are all so versatile and flattering! Cannot wait to see you all in these beautiful dresses,” she captioned a photo of her and Sage wearing matching denim dresses and other photos in matching green and white ensembles — Arnold in a dress and Sage in a romper.

Although Sage may not be identical to her mom in the new photos, their outfits were the same and fans loved seeing Arnold and Sage matching each other.

“Love that she has outfits to match yours,” one person commented on the post.

“Love, love, love all of these outfits,” someone else wrote.

“Oh my word….. the cuteness is too much,” a third person said.

“Absolutely Beautiful Clothing. And Beautiful mother and daughter matching. So pretty,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Claps Back After Being Asked if She’s Pregnant