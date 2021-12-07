Some Fans Blast DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Following Vacation Posts

Some fans are disappointed with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold for the way she handles her vacation time.

The dancer, who is generally open with her fans on social media, posted a few photos from her vacation to Hawaii alongside the caption, “Everyone say hi to photographer Sam who will be the man behind all my pics this week. Hopefully, we can get him in a couple… grateful to spend the week here.”

Followers immediately took to the comment section to let Arnold know their thoughts on the post.

Fans Think Arnold Should Just Enjoy Her Vacation Time

Some fans think Arnold should stop taking so many photos and posting them online and instead just enjoy the time she has on vacation with her husband, who joined her on the vacation.

One of the top comments states, “Are you there to model or to take a vacation with your husband????”

“Can you just spend time with your husband without posting?” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Enjoy your time with your husband. Don’t worry about taking all them pictures of you. Pictures of you together. I have never seen someone who loves taking pictures of herself so much.”

“I thought this was a trip for you and your husband, not a photographer,” another person commented.

“Put the camera down and enjoy each other!,” another commenter wrote.

Some Fans Defended Arnold

Some others defended the dancer, however.

“Good God,” one person commented. “Lindsay you look beautiful. All these people coming for you just because you are in pictures alone lol so sad and they live such jealous, hateful lives. Keep doing u.”

Another commented, “Man, some people are being a bit harsh. Lots of people take pics and post to social media while they are on vacation. Looks like a beautiful trip, have fun!”

Arnold Launched A New Dress Collection

Arnold is not just a professional dancer and influencer. She has recently been making strides into the fashion world, dropping multiple collections of dresses with a new one set to drop on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

“Ivy City Co x Lindsay Arnold,” she wrote in a post where she shared photos of some of the new outfits. “We’re at it again!! Introducing a collection of new and original dresses designed by us in over 20 sizes! Dropping this Thursday 19.9.”

Some of the dresses are designed with matching dresses for young children or babies, with Arnold utilizing her daughter, Sage, in some of the photos as a model for the matching dresses.

Fans are excited about the new collection.

“Love all of these!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I’m so so excited, and I just can’t hide it! I’m about to lose control and I think I like it.”

Others thanked Arnold for including a large range of sizes.

“I love every single piece big & small!!! Thank you for real for including sizes that will fit me! And thank you for not making me dig to check! A lot of the time if I think it won’t fit I don’t bother looking! So glad you put all three of these STUNNING women in these amazing dresses!” a commenter said.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

