Why Lindsay Arnold Says She ‘Has an Advantage’ on DWTS

Lindsay Arnold is a fan-favorite professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and she recently opened up about why she thinks she and a few of the other professional dancers actually have an advantage on the competition.

In an interview with Jason Tartick on his podcast “Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick,” Arnold opened up about her experience on “Dancing With the Stars” and shared that she is not under contract for any additional seasons.

Read on to learn more about what Arnold said during the podcast.

Arnold Says She & Witney Carson Have an Advantage

Arnold says that because she grew up dancing, she has trained across different styles.

“I trained in ballroom and all the other styles,” Arnold told Tartick. “So, typically, in a dancer’s world, you are either like, a jazz, ballet, hip-hop, contemporary dancer, or you’re a Latin, ballroom dancer. Very rarely do you have dancers who do everything and that’s something that, at my dance studio, we all trained in.”

She added, “So people like me, Witney Carson…, Jenna Johnson, Brandon [Armstrong], we all grew up doing all styles across the board, so when it came to auditioning for shows like ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ when it comes to that show, you have to do all styles. So the fact that we were so cross-trained… really set us apart.”

She also said that they were able to jump into “Dancing With the Stars” because of their cross-training and that as the show has evolved to add more dance styles, they’ve actually had an advantage over some of the other dancers.

Her advice for people who want to make dancing into a career is to be cross-trained across all types of dancing.

Arnold Shared What She Would Have Done if not for DWTS

During the podcast, Arnold also talked about what she could have done with her life if she were not competing on “Dancing With the Stars” and working in the world of television and movies.

In the dance world, she said, if she had continued competing with her partner, they would have worked their way up to make a name for themselves until people would pay them to teach them lessons.

“I mean, there’s people right now who are 35, 40 years old, who are still competing,” she shared, saying that people pay them to get them to come teach at their studio.

She added, “But building up to that, there’s nothing… it’s really cool because you know how passionate they are about it.”

Arnold also shared that some people become choreographers instead because they don’t want to continue dancing but have an eye for creating really interesting dances.

During the podcast, Arnold also opened up about the pay structure on “Dancing With the Stars” and what it was like when she was “demoted” to troupe from professional dancer after her first season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Share Fantasy Cast Lists