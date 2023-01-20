‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros’ Kids Kiss in Adorable Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson got together with their children on January 19, 2023, and Carson shared a photo of the children sharing a smooch on Instagram.

Carson’s son, Leo, 2, and Arnold’s daughter, Sage, 2, were with their moms at lunch and posed for a set of photos of the two holding hands.

“Sage + Leo,” Carson captioned the photos alongside multiple heart-eye emojis and crying emojis. Arnold commented, “OH MY HECK … they are too cute!”

Arnold also shared photos of the kids, writing, “Sagey is gonna have some news to tell dada….”

Jenna Johnson commented on that post, writing, “Cannot handle this cuteness.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Thought The Photos Were ‘So Freaking Cute’

Friends and family took to the comment section on the post to share their love for the photos.

“STOOPPP😍😍😍😍 They’re so freaking cute😍😍😍😍😍,” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach wrote.

Peta Murgatroyd commented, “Omg … they’re too sweet.”

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba left a comment calling the two “The next generation.”

“They are both so happy and adorable!!! Love watching them grow and evolve into little humans,” she wrote.

Carson & Arnold Are Both Expecting Their Second Children

Carson is in her second trimester with her second baby, also a boy.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of season 22 of “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick, she revealed on Instagram.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Carson shared the way she and Arnold found out they were both pregnant at the same time in an interview with ET Online.

“She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant!” Carson told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’ And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight. So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”

There’s currently something of a “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom taking place, however. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child on January 10.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are welcoming their second child together in June 2023.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Murgatroyd revealed in an interview with People that she and her husband were trying for years to have another baby after welcoming their son Shai in 2017.

The dancer was previously open about her infertility journey and her IVF hopes throughout the process, though she shared that she had let go of hope going into her second round of IVF.

Arnold, Carson, and Karagach are all due in May 2023.