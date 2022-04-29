Fans Think ‘Mean Girls’ Actress Would Be Great on DWTS

With the announcement that “Dancing With the Stars” will have a new home on Disney+ for its next two seasons, fans are curious to see who will be asked to join the cast.

Although there hasn’t been any official casting news of any kind at this point, fans have been discussing all kinds of possibilities on social media. One person’s name that has come up in conversations is Lindsay Lohan’s.

There has been quite a bit of chatter when it comes to Lohan. In fact, there were rumors that she was interested in joining “The Real Housewives of Dubai” — but that didn’t happen. Despite many thinking she’d be “perfect” for a role on the show — and she was in Dubai around the time the series was announced — TMZ was able to confirm that Lohan wouldn’t be joining the cast.

Now, some fans are wondering if Lohan would ever join DWTS — and quite a few people think that she’d be a good fit on the show.

Some DWTS Fans Think Lohan Would Be a Good Addition to an Upcoming Season

Some DWTS fans took to Reddit to discuss potential casting for the upcoming season of DWTS, which will likely stream on Disney+ some time in the fall of 2022. A couple of people feel that this would be a good move for Lohan.

“Lindsay Lohan seems almost like a shoo in based on her trajectory the past couple years,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Lindsay Lohan makes a lot of sense. I’d love to see it too,” someone else added.

“…she’s in a Planet Fitness commercial so maybe she’d be open to DWTS,” a third person wrote.

“I could see Lindsay Lohan before Amanda [Bynes],” a fourth comment read.

Lohan Rejected an Offer to Appear on DWTS in 2013

Nearly a decade ago, Lohan turned down a fairly sizable offer to join “Dancing With the Stars,” according to TMZ. At the time, the outlet reported that Lohan was offered some $550,000 to appear on the show.

Lohan apparently did not want to be on a reality television show, so she walked away with the offer on the table.

TMZ reported that Lohan owed “hundreds of thousands in back taxes” in 2013, and the outlet implied that she could have used the money, but that’s evidently not how she saw things.

Lohan has evidently warmed up to the idea of being part of a reality television show, as she was cast as a judge on “The Masked Singer” Australia. In 2019, New Idea, a local magazine, reported that Lohan had been fired from the show.

“She was tricky with demands and had a complete lack of respect for time schedules,” a source told the outlet. In addition, Lohan didn’t know some of the people all the show, and had some awkward moments when singers were revealed.

According to her IMDb page, she just wrapped filming a movie called “Falling for Christmas” and has been cast in the upcoming film, “Cursed.” It’s unknown if her schedule will allow for her to compete on DWTS — if she’d even consider it — or if casting will even consider her.

