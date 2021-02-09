Former Co-Star Says Tyra Banks Kicked Her Out of a Meeting

In an interview with vlogger Oliver TwiXt, America’s Next Top Model winner Lisa D’Amato talked about her relationship with former host Tyra Banks, who is now hosting Dancing With the Stars, saying that she and Banks just never clicked and revealing that Banks kicked her out of a meeting during casting on Top Model.

Here’s what she had to say.

D’Amato Said Banks Got Mad She Didn’t Ask Her About Her Modeling Career

#ANTM Lisa D'Amato Talks Thoughts on Tyra, Bad Treatment from Ken Mok, & Nik Pace Being A Lesbian#ANTM #TyraBanks #JaysChats Link to the theme song: youtube.com/watch?v=SCEJmp7VknQ What is going on folks?! My name is Oliver Twixt, the Head Nerd In Charge, and welcome to my YouTube page. Get In the Mix With Twixt! This is my most explosive #ANTM interview THUS FAR!!! Watch this video to get the behind the scenes secrets… 2020-10-08T02:00:08Z

At the top of the interview, D’Amato, who placed sixth on cycle five and then won the all-star season, cycle 17, wanted everyone to know that she was answering the questions “from the perspective of [her] professional and personal opinion from when [she] was on the show.”

But she was asked several questions about her relationship with Banks and D’Amato said that she thinks Banks never really knew what to do with D’Amato.

“It goes down even to when it was still the casting. I could go and ask her anything, we were allowed to get her for one minute or two minutes and ask her anything about her modeling career and I asked her what it was like to work with Will Smith on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and she kicked me out! She kicked me out. I was shocked. She literally told me to get out,” said D’Amato, adding, “I was like whoa, that was just my warm-up question, but OK.”

She went on to say that all the girls always went crazy over Banks and she didn’t because that’s just not who she is, but D’Amato thinks that made Banks look at her differently. She also admitted to being pretty cocky when she was on Top Model.

“When I went on the show I had never seen it before in my life. I got dared to do it. And when I got cast on it, Tyra was like you should probably go home and watch it. And I was cocky, I’m gonna admit it, I was like, ‘Well, I got this far, so why would I?’ That’s me when I was 24,” said D’Amato, adding, “I don’t know what’s her deal. I guess I beat to a different drum.”

D’Amato Has Changed Her Tune on Banks

In the Oliver TwiXt video, D’Amato said that at the beginning of Top Model, Banks was more just the face of the brand rather than someone making a lot of decisions about production and how they were manipulating the contestants by playing “psychological games for their own wealth, to profit off of.”

But that runs contrary to something she later said in an Instagram video where she went off on Banks’ involvement in the way production treated the Top Model contestants.

D’Amato asked Banks how she sleeps at night “knowing that [she’s] torturing and poking at people’s, girls’ childhood trauma for [her] own profit?”

But D’Amato also credited Banks with inspiring her to become a businesswoman. D’Amato told TwiXt that Banks’ looks are “stunning,” but what really impressed D’Amato was her business acumen and that ultimately inspired her to become a businesswoman herself.

D’Amato appeared on Shark Tank in 2019 to promote her children’s bib/food storage container called “Dare-U-Go.” She ultimately partnered with shark Barbara Corcoran for a $350,000 investment in exchange for 35 percent of the company.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

