DWTS Alum Buries Child After Sudden Death

The daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley has been laid to rest one week after her unexpected, sudden death.

Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive in her home in Calabasas, California, by her housekeeper on January 12, 2023. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors determined that she was brain dead, according to TMZ. A few hours later, the world learned that the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement to People magazine. In the days that followed, funeral and burial arrangements had been made. And, on January 19, 2023, Lisa Marie Presley was buried.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Marie Presley Was Buried Next to Her Son & Across From Her Father

Lisa Marie Presley’s was buried at Graceland, the estate once owned by her father. According to Entertainment Tonight, she was “buried next to her son,” Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. In addition to Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough, the Meditation Garden at Graceland is also the final resting place for Elvis Presley, and both of his parents, Vernon and Gladys.

In photos obtained by TMZ, preparations for Lisa Marie Presley’s burial were underway just days earlier. The photos show that her grave is located next to her son and across from her father, who died in 1977. There is a fountain in between Lisa Marie Presley’s grave and that of her father’s.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that adjustments had to be made in the Meditation Garden in order for Lisa Marie Presley’s grave to fit.

“They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider told the outlet.

It’s unknown if there was a burial ceremony of any kind as this process was kept private.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service Will Be Available to Watch via Livestream

Lisa Marie Presley’s family will be holding a public memorial service at Graceland on January 22, 2023. The service will take place on the front lawn of the estate and will be available to watch on a livestream, according to the official Graceland website.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the memorial service in person.

“Lisa Marie’s memorial service will take place on the front lawn of Graceland. Fans will gather on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion, adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn that will be reserved for Lisa Marie’s family and friends. Access to the north lawn will be standing room only, on a first come, first served basis as space allows,” reads information provided on the Graceland website.

The livestream will be available on Graceland’s livestream page and will begin just before 10 a.m. local time.

Graceland was the home of Elvis Presley from 1957 until he died. The property will be inherited by Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters, Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, according to BBC News.

