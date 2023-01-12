Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Instagram Post Was About Grief

Lisa Marie Presley has died. The only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley was rushed to the hospital on January 12, 2023, after being found unresponsive at her home, according to TMZ.

The report indicated that Lisa Marie Presley was found unresponsive and that CPR was administered by her ex-husband Danny Keough before emergency personnel arrived. A short while later, the outlet reported that Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrests, was put on life support, and was in an induced coma.

Lisa Marie Presley is survived by her three kids, Finley, Harper, and Riley. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, according to People magazine. Lisa Marie Presley’s last Instagram post before she died was about her son and was shared in August 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Marie Presley Shared a Post About Grief

On August 30, 2022, Lisa Marie Presley wrote a blog post for People magazine in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. She shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram account.

“Today is ‘National Grief Awareness Day,’ and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago, I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving,” Lisa Marie Presley wrote in the post for People.

“It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least … But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” she also wrote.

In her Instagram caption, Lisa Marie Presley said that she hoped her words would help someone “in some way.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s Penultimate Instagram Post Was Also About Benjamin

In July 2022, Lisa Marie Presley shared a photo of the matching tattoos that she and Benjamin got “several years ago.” The two visited a tattoo parlor on Mother’s Day.

“It’s a Celtic eternity knot. Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond,” she captioned the post.

Lisa Marie Presley was in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, and was in full support of actor Austin Butler, who ended up winning the award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the “Elvis” movie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In May 2022, Lisa Marie Presley took to her Instagram feed to weigh in on the film.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she watched “Elvis” twice and said it was “nothing short of spectacular.”

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she added. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too,” she continued.

