PHOTOS: DWTS Alum’s Kids React After She Shares Bikini Snaps

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is showing off her bikini body — and her kids have shared their feelings about it.

On July 11, 2022, Lisa Rinna posted a couple of pictures of herself in two-piece swimsuits, putting her 59-year-old body on full display for the whole internet to see.

“Another trip around the Sun. This is 59,” Rinna captioned her first Instagram post. She wore a brown and black zebra-print bikini and a pink bucket hat.

Rinna switched up her swimwear for another photo, trading in the first suit for a white two-piece. She posed on the same balcony in a twerk position, with her hands on her thighs. She kept the caption simple, adding a birthday cake emoji and her age.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna’s Daughters Commented on Her Bikini Snaps

Rinna’s photos quickly filled up with comments, including a few from her two daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“59 never looked so good,” Amelia commented on her mom’s first pic. The post also received reactions from other TV stars, including “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Caroline Stanbury and “Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano.

Rinna’s second photo had Delilah mind blown.

“Like how,” she wrote in the comments, wondering how her mom’s body looked so good at her age. It didn’t take long for someone to point out that Delilah has her mom’s genes and will likely have a fantastic physique when she’s older, too.

“I MEANNNN. SERIOUSLY??” Alex Wang commented. Amelia responded directly to Wang’s message writing, “no like wtf.”

The comments from Rinna’s famous friends kept rolling in.

“Happy birthday sis looking amazing and fierce as ever,” Holly Robinson Peete wrote.

“Happy Bday Lisa have a fab day x,” Rinna’s RHOBH co-star Paul “PK” Kemsley added, his wife also commenting “stunning” on the pic.

Rinna Has Been Known to Put Her Body on Display on Social Media

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been known to flaunt her toned body, so her birthday posts weren’t really all that surprising. She has shared numerous photos of herself in a swimsuit — or even completely nude — in the past.

Rinna’s bikini snaps also weren’t the first Instagram photos that her grown daughters have commented on. However, there tends to be mixed reactions to Rinna’s posts, especially because she tends to be so provocative despite having impressionable girls.

Rinna received some less-than-amazing feedback in January 2022 after she posted a photo of herself completely nude.

“This lady is so starving for attention,” one comment read.

“Hope you got clothes for Christmas,” another Instagram user wrote.

“How much are you going to force on us? There are limits, you are an exhibitionist,” a third person added.

“Your poor daughters,” someone else said.

“I would be mortified if you were my mom,” a fifth comment read.

Rinna doesn’t seem to let the negativity get to her, however, as her nude pics are still live on her account and she continues to post sexy pictures of herself whenever she feels like it.

