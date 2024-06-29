‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Floors Fans With New Look

Lisa Rinna has a new look—and fans aren’t sure what to make of it.

In June 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 2 alum debuted a spiky, blonde hairstyle. While Rinna is known for her love of wigs, this time it was the real deal.

Not only did she bleach her hair blonde for the first time ever, but the 60-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran had styled herself in such a way that some fans mistook her for her husband, fellow DWTS alum (season 3) Harry Hamlin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Shared a Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her New Look

On June 27, Rinna posted a video of her transformation on her Instagram page. In the video, she met up with hair guru Iman Blomsterson. After the stylist said Rinna would go “full blonde,” she admitted, “I’ve never, ever done that.”

“I love change, I love freshness,” Rinna added. “You know what I really love to do? I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out.”

Once the bleach job was complete, Rinna said, “We’ll see if blondes have more fun.” Her hair was then styled into a spiky pixie-style ‘do.

A caption to the post read, “The story goes: @lisarinna asked for drama and we replied ‘say less.’

12 hours later she woke up as a blonde for the first time in her life.”

Rinna also talked about her new look in an Instagram Reel with Perfect Magazine. “We dyed my hair platinum, which is the biggest deal ever because I’ve never done that before in my life,” she said. “No one’s going to be hotter, probably, than me,” she added of her look for Paris Fashion Week.

Fans had a big reaction to Rinna’s unexpected new look. Some felt she looked like her 72-year-old husband, Harry Hamlin, especially because she paired her new look with oversized black eyeglasses.

“It’s like she became the Shein version of Harry Hamlin,” the Instagram fan account @bravoomg noted.

“It took me a full minute to realize it wasn’t Harry,” another agreed.

“It’s like a bad cos play Albert Einstein 👀😭,” a third commenter wrote.

“Andy Warhol!” another suggested.

“Is she ok?” another wanted to know.

Lisa Rinna Joked That She Had the Same Hairstyle as Her Husband

Rinna has long been known for her signature shaggy bob, In 2020, she told Paper magazine that she got the shag hairstyle so she would stand out during acting auditions in the 1990s.

“I was acting, and I couldn’t really get a job,” she said in the interview. “My hair was long. There was no premeditated, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to create an iconic look.’ It was just like, ‘Oh my God, I need a job and I need to somehow stand out,’” she added.

She kept the look for 30 years, but sometimes changed things up with wigs.

In 2022 she told People magazine that Hamlin preferred her signature hairstyle. “He likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut,” she said. “That’s what he prefers.”

Hamlin should like it, considering he once sported the same style. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Rinna joked that she and Hamlin both rocked the same shag hairstyle when they first met. “We’re narcissistic, we fell for each other,” she cracked to host Andy Cohen.

The Rinna Beauty founder was a cast member on the Bravo reality show for eight years. In January 2023, she announced her exit from RHOBH following a brutal argument involving Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton during a cast trip to Aspen.

