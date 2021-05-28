DWTS Alum Wishes She’d Slept With Her Partner

One “Dancing With the Stars” alum recently said that she wishes she had slept with her professional partner Gleb Savchenko — she was being cheeky but she did admit to having an “emotional affair.” Read on to find out what “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump said about her time on the ABC dancing competition show.

Vanderpump Reiterated Her ‘Emotional Affair’ Comment

Lisa Practicing For DWTSFriendlyDish.com @ExxBestFriend 2013-11-03T23:46:31Z

On a recent episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump,” one of the guests was “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke. Burke asked Vanderpump if she keeps in touch with her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, and Vanderpump said, “I kind of do.”

Then she admitted, “I think I had an emotional affair with him where I clung on to him because it was so scary.”

Vanderpump has made comments along those lines before, telling the Bella twins on their podcast, “I did become very close to Gleb, I loved him. I did feel we had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary and it was his first time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and it was totally out of my comfort zone, so I do think we really held on to each other tightly like that. I adore him … I had a great experience with him, I really did.”

Vanderpump and Savchenko were partners for season 16 in 2013 where they were the third couple eliminated from the competition after Dorothy Hamill withdrew due to injury and Wynonna Judd was sent home in the first elimination.

Burke Said People Are Always Speculating That ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couples Are Sleeping Together

Can Pro Dancer Cheryl Burke Hit a Golf Ball? | Overserved | E!Gabriel Iglesias, Lisa Vanderpump and Cheryl Burke play a game of splash golf on "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump." See who hits the ball the best! Watch more episodes of "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump" here: e.app.link/qF0DP0hSxeb #CherylBurke #OverservedWithLisaVanderpump #LisaVanderpump #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the… 2021-05-27T20:21:42Z

After Vanderpump said she had an “emotional affair” with Savchenko, Burke responded by reassuring the Bravo star that everyone always assumes “Dancing With the Stars” couples are having an affair.

“You know the show, everyone speculates ‘are they sleeping together?’ … weren’t you guys?!k” joked Burke, to which Vanderpump replied, “Oh, I wish we were sleeping together! What are you talking about?! I tried!”

Obviously, Vanderpump was joking — she has been married to her husband Ken Todd since 1982 and they share two children, a daughter named Pandora and a son named Max.

There have been quite a few public couples that have originated on “Dancing With the Stars” and several more that have simply been the subject of speculation.

Burke herself has admitted to having romantic feelings for one partner in particular — NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“The third week of the season, after the live shows had begun, Chad gave me a huge diamond ring. It was gorgeous, but I thought it was far too fancy for me to accept. He insisted, however,” wrote Burke in her memoir “Dancing Lessons.”

She continued, “Although Chad was wooing me, I had to resist because, ultimately, he doesn’t believe in relationships. As much as I liked him, I couldn’t let myself fall for him, because I knew that there would always be somebody else. I know that the girl I used to be would be okay with seeing this kind of guy… but the woman I am now needs, wants, and deserves more.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump” has finished its first season run; there is no word yet on if E! will renew the new series.

