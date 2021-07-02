Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Have a Live Audience? Tyra Banks Gives Answer

Fans are excited for any news regarding the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and there is some fresh information for those wondering about season 30.

In a segment on Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 1, 2021, host and executive producer Tyra Banks revealed that the show likely will not have a live audience for the upcoming season due to coronavirus safety concerns. Banks was guest co-hosting the segment.

Season 29 of the show went forward without a live audience, and while there were still live shows, some fans may have missed the atmosphere that comes with having an audience in studio.

Derek Hough Hoped for a Live Audience for Season 30

In a recent interview with Heavy, six-time Mirrorball champion and current judge on the show Derek Hough said that he was hoping there would be a live audience for season 30 of the show.

“There’s definitely some really fun projects in the works, but there’s definitely one been confirmed that will be starting in the fall,” Hough told Heavy. “One thing I can say is that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be back in September and it’s gonna be an amazing huge season that I can’t wait for people to see. It’s gonna be good. I just can’t wait to see if we have an audience!”

As for what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had two different answers.

“Honestly, I’m just excited about the cast! I’m always curious. I’m always like, ‘I wonder who it’s gonna be?’ Because that’s such a huge part of the season, what the cast is going to be like,” he said.

Hough added, “And, I’m looking forward to having Len [Goodman] be back, it’s gonna be good to see him and sit next to him in the ballroom. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Banks Was Slammed by Fans Following Critics Choice Awards Acceptance

“Dancing With the Stars” took home the award for Best Live Show at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards., and Banks sent in the acceptance speech for the award.

“Oh my gosh! Critics Choice Award, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ best live show!” Banks started. “We are so, so, so touched. I wanna thank the crew, I wanna thank the judges, I wanna thank the dancers, our celebrities, we worked so, so hard and we are so touched by this honor.”

Banks said that she also wanted to thank both ABC and BBC.

She added, “I can’t wait for you guys to see season 30, it’s gonna be off the chain! It’s gonna be crazy.”

One fan replied to the official tweet, writing “congrats to the show but not the present hostess.. sorry you’re just not suited for this.”

Yet another wrote, “Hum… really? I have been a fan from the beginning but will no longer watch after they got rid of Tom & Erin. Tyra is fine but NOT for this show! They killed an excellent show. Could only get thru last season by fast-forwarding thru Tyra. Won’t even watch again #DWTS.”

Others commented on Instagram to complain about the host.

“It was the best live show before Tyra,” one person commented.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in September 2021 for monumental season 30.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Arrested on Felony Assault Charge