DWTS Season 31 Semi-Finals Spoiler & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated?

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to an end in the coming week with the finale set to air on November 21, 2022. The semi-finals come first, however, with the top 6 competing for a spot in the finale.

The episode featured the remaining 6 professional dancers and celebrity partners performing two dances.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 semi-finals are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled for you.

What Happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight? Who Was at the Top of the Leaderboard & Eliminated?

The episode started with the judges talking about the double elimination as well as setting up the two separate dances by each couple for the night.

The first dance of the night came from Wayne Brady and Witney Carson. They danced the Paso Doble to “Beggin” by Máneskin. They kept the dance intense, and the judges liked it. Len thought there was “a stumble near the end,” but he overall thought it was a “great start” to the night. They got some criticism for Carrie Ann about their “quick steps.”

They earned 9s across the board, putting them at 36 out of 40 for their first dance of the night.

Next up was Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart with a Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt. Derek said he thought it felt like a dance from a true ballroom competition.

Each Couple Performed Twice During the Semi-Finals

Each of the remaining six couples performed two times during the “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finals in hopes of earning enough votes and high enough scores to move on to the next phase of the competition.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted on her Instagram Stories the night before the show with some advice.

“To all the semi-finalists: Please…No lifts tomorrow night,” she wrote. “In watching the shows back, I see I may have missed a lift or two.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” season finale airs on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.