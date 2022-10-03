Exciting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ News Leaks

There is some exciting news for “Dancing With the Stars” fans that leaked on Monday, September 3 ahead of the official announcement, which we think is forthcoming during the October 3 live show on Disney Plus.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live Tour is Back for 2023

Whether you’ve been following along wiht every step on Disney Plus or whether you are missing “Dancing With the Stars” in your life because of the move off ABC, fans of all ilks will be able to buy tickets and join in on the fun for the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour in 2023.

As “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt pointed out on Twitter, news of the tour broke last year at this time, and a commenter revealed that one date leaked on Ticketmaster (though that date has already been removed by the Ticketmaster website).

But you can see in the screengrab of the site that what is presumably the first performance date. In 2022, the first date was January 7, so it makes sense that the first date for the 2023 tour would be January 8.

The leaked date is Sunday, January 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA. The reason we think the show is going to announce the tour on the Monday, October 3 broadcast is because the leaked screengrab says that tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m., so it would make sense for the show to announce the tour on the October 3 live stream.

The official website, DWTSTour.com, has also been updated to reflect the 2023 tour and you can sign up now for email updates about it. This post will be updated when the show officially announces the tour and its dates, so keep your eye on this space.

What Else We Know About the 2023 Tour

Here’s what else we can infer about the tour so far based on past tours:

It will run from early January to late March. The 2022 tour ran from January 7 to March 27.

There is a VIP experience available to purchase along with your tickets which includes a ticket to the show in the best seats, a pre-show cast Q&A, a professional photo opportunity with the pros, exclusive gift items, and an autographed program, depending on which level of VIP experience you buy.

There may be some season 31 contestants on tour. In 2022, season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 contestants Amanda Kloots, Jimmie Allen and winner Iman Shumpert all joined the tour.

The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour is a relatively new annual addition to the show. There was a tour in 2007, 2008 and 2009, then the tour stopped until it was revived in 2015. It ran for five full years after the revival, including having two tours in 2017, one in the winter and one in the summer.

In 2020, the final performance before it was canceled due to the pandemic was on February 12, 2020, then there was no tour in 2021.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

