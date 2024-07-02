Fans Think Popular DWTS Pro Could Be Asked to Join Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel may be back to compete on season 33.

The ballroom pro never officially parted ways with the show, though he wasn’t a part of season 32. However, prior to season 31, he didn’t compete for 10 seasons. Some fans have been wondering if van Amstel will be taking another extended break from the dance competition show.

On June 23, the official DWTS Instagram page shared a pic of van Amstel in honor of his birthday.

“Wishing @louisvanamstel the happiest of birthdays,” the caption read. It didn’t take long for someone to start a new Reddit thread, kicking off a discussion about the possibility that van Amstel would return. Many fans felt as though the DWTS Instagram account wouldn’t have shared the post if production’s relationship with van Amstel was over.

Van Amstel first joined “Dancing With the Stars” on season 1. He has never won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Many Fans Would Love to See Louis Van Amstel Win His First Mirrorball Trophy

After seeing the post of van Amstel on Instagram, many fans shared their feelings about him possibly coming back to compete on the show. For the most part, van Amstel is well liked. The majority of fans would like to see van Amstel’s talents grace the DWTS stage once more.

“Want him to come back so badly with a ringer i want him with someone like Jennifer Love Hewitt if not her maybe someone like a Melora Hardin type of partner or someone like a Debbie McGee from Strictly sort of partner,” one Redditor wrote.

“Louis has a very good chance to be requested back as again, most of the female celebrities that are rumored are skewing on the shorter side. That being said, Louis knows some very interesting people who would probably request him much like Cheryl Ladd did,” someone else added.

“Louis strikes me as well-connected in the industry through past contestants so there’s always a chance he gets requested, but outside of that, I don’t think he’s ever a first choice for producers,” a third comment read.

“I want to see Louis win the mirror ball so bad. He deserves it,” a fourth person said.

Louis Van Amstel Has Expressed Interest in Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On a November 2023 episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, van Amstel said he’d love to return to the show.

“I still want to be a part of it, I still want to go back. I love that show,” van Amstel told podcast host, Cheryl Burke.

Three months prior, van Amstel responded to a fan who asked him if he’d be returning to the show. In his response, van Amstel seemed to be open to returning for season 33 — if the opportunity presented itself.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked the pro on Instagram in August 2023.

“Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded.

