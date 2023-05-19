Longtime DWTS Pro Confirms He’s Not Retiring From Show

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Louis van Amstel may return to the ballroom when the show returns in the fall. Van Amstel has been a part of the show on-and-off since the very first season and isn’t ready to retire, despite fans thinking he would.

“How exciting is it that dancing with the stars is back on @abcnetwork and will broadcast live on @disneyplus It is wonderful to be part of such a an amazing company that listens to their viewers. I guess your voices have been heard,” van Amstel captioned an Instagram post on May 3, 2023.

When a fan commented on the post telling van Amstel that they wanted him to return to the show for season 32, he responded. “I will find out end of august,” he wrote, suggesting that it’s not up to him whether or not he will be cast on the new season. However, his comment proves that he’s not retiring — at least not yet.

Many Fans Are Hoping Louis Van Amstel Competes on Season 32

Other comments on van Amstel’s Instagram post are from fans hoping to see him back in the ballroom. Van Amstel competed on season 31 with Cheryl Ladd and was eliminated week three. Prior to that, he hadn’t been on the show since season 21.

Van Amstel joined the show in season 1 and has competed on a total of 11 seasons, including All-Stars. He has never won the Mirrorball Trophy. Nevertheless, many DWTS fans really enjoy watching van Amstel on the show and hope that he will continue to compete.

“We hope and pray that you will be back In DWTS, you are the legendary DWTS dancer, you’re everyone’s favorite. So glad to see you back last season! ABC please, please please we love to see Louie Van Amstel on the next DWTS Season,” one person commented on van Amstel’s Instagram post.

“I’m so happy it’s coming back to ABC!! Also hoping to see you back as you are one of my all time favorites,” someone else wrote.

“It’s amazing but will youuuuuuu be back? Because that would be more amazing,” a third comment read.

Louis Van Amstel Was the Oldest DWTS Pro on Season 31 & Feels That Age Is a Factor in Future Casting Opportunities on the Program

Louis Van Amstel about being back on DWTS season 31 on Disney Plus Hollywood Dancesport Championships 2022.

Van Amstel, 50, seemed really excited to be back in the ballroom after taking nine seasons off — though the way he explains it, that may not have been his choice.

“I had kind of given up on the idea of being back on the show. Since they keep making it younger and younger. So most pros are in their 20s or early 30s and so I never expected it,” van Amstel told Ballroom Backstage in 2022. He added that the celebrity he danced with — Ladd — had “requested” him.

After being sent home on season 31, van Amstel was totally bummed. “It’s a reality show,” he told TV Insider following the elimination. “But our emotions are also real. I didn’t expect this,” he admitted.

