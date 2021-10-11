‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers ‘Worried’ About Low Ratings: Report

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has not seen the ratings boost producers may have been hoping for with the monumental season. Instead, the show’s numbers continue to fall each week.

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” has aired three episodes and eliminated two couples as of October 11, 2021. The hope going into the new season was to bring new viewers and younger viewers into the viewership by bringing in younger stars like Olivia Jade, who is an influencer, and Cody Rigsby, a Peleton instructor.

There are many reasons that viewers may not be tuning in. Some vowed to boycott the show when they realized that Tyra Banks would be returning for her second season as host. Others were upset when it was revealed that pop star JoJo Siwa would be dancing with a female partner in the first female partnership in the show’s history.

Now, according to one report by The Sun, producers are worried about what the low ratings mean for the show.

The Ratings Are ‘Of Concern’ To ABC Executives

According to the report, the ratings seen so far this season are not ideal.

“The ratings matter is of concern for executives,” a source told The Sun. The source added that the executives are thinking that the stars are “not generating the same buzz as in the past.”

“Sure headline makers are in there,” the source told the outlet. “But it just hasn’t as yet captured the public. “Sometimes these things take time and other times the contestants do not resonate or connect to audiences.”

According to OK! Magazine, which also reported the story, Olivia Jade, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and Amanda Kloots were supposed to generate interest in the show, but the interest hasn’t been what was expected.

“To be honest, Tyra is the one making the headlines — good or bad — and that at least means the show is in people’s minds,” a source told the outlet.

Ratings Have Been Dropping All Season

According to TVSeriesFinale, which reports the viewership on shows each week, “Dancing With the Stars” pulled in just 5.46 million viewers for the season premiere, which was down nearly 33% down from the season 29 premiere. On top of that, the coveted demographic of viewers aged 18-49 did not tune into the show like they did the year before.

In that demographic, “Dancing With the Stars” saw a 31% dip from the previous year and came in at a .92 rating.

Things did not get better for the second episode of the season, which featured the first elimination. Instead, they got worse. In the 18-49 demographic, the viewership was down 21% from the previous episode. Overall viewership was even worse for the episode. The show pulled in just 4.876 million viewers for the second episode of the season.

For context, the second episode of season 29 pulled in 6.091 million viewers. The premiere of season 29, however, brought in 8.21 million, according to TVSeriesFinale. The drop in numbers is huge when compared to the current season.

When it comes to episode three, which was a much-anticipated Britney Spears tribute episode, ratings stayed about the same as the previous episode, dropping only to 4.736 million viewers and staying exactly the same in the 18-49 demographic.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

