Pro Dancer Calls Out DWTS Judge’s ‘Toxic Environment’

Frequent “Dancing With the Stars” performer and professional dancer Maddie Ziegler has called out her former “Dance Moms” dance teacher and “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge Abby Lee Miller in an interview with Cosmopolitan, blasting her for creating a “toxic environment.”

Here is what Ziegler had to say about her time on “Dance Moms”:

Maddie Said She Has ‘Dissociated’ From Her Time on ‘Dance Moms’

In the candid interview, the 19-year-old professional dancer who became famous as a child during her time on the Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms,” opened up about dancing for Abby Lee and how things were “really, really not great” for the girls on the show.

“People thought I was a brat because in all my interviews, I would say, ‘I’m the best. I know I’m going to win.’ But that’s because the producer was telling me to say that,” revealed Ziegler. “I don’t think I’m better than everyone else. I was just doing whatever they told me to do because I thought that’s what you did. They set you up for failure.”

She added that she had “more stress” as a child on that show than she has had since she left.

“I have dissociated so much from that time. I’ll see fans post scenes from ‘Dance Moms’ and I’m like, ‘I literally don’t even remember that happening,'” said Maddie. “It’s weird because there were really amazing times, but there were also a lot of things that were really, really not great for us kids.”

Maddie Said the ‘Dance Moms’ Environment Was ‘Toxic’ & She Had to ‘Unlearn’ a Lot of Behaviors

When asked for an example of how things were not great, Maddie said that the girls were pitted against each other all the time and they weren’t allowed to be friends with each other.

“[T]hat’s what I was taught: to not win or to have another girl beat me was the end of the world. My dance teacher (Abby Lee Miller) taught that if you don’t get the trophy, if you don’t get the crown, you are less than, which is the worst way to train a kid. It carries into other life lessons. We also weren’t allowed to watch our competitors or be friends with them. I’ve had to unlearn a lot of those things,” said Maddie.

She went to say that she “just wanted to dance” becuase that is her passion, but she stopped enjoying the competitions once they started airing on “Dance Moms” and the “drama started.” She and her younger sister Mackenzie then tried for three years to leave the show, finally getting out of her contract after season seven.

“I started to feel like, ‘It’s so peaceful outside of this world. I can’t be in this,'” said Maddie. “My family and I really tried to leave for the last three seasons. But when you’re in a contract, it’s really hard. Eventually, I finally got out.”

Afterward, she said her family “felt so guilty” about leaving because Abby Lee was so “distraught,” but Maddie said she was “sick of being in a toxic environment.”

“I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this,'” said Maddie. “I haven’t spoken to her since.”

Maddie was a guest performer on “Dancing With the Stars” three times, in season 19, season 20 and then as part of Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren’s trio dance in season 27. Her sister Mackenzie was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alongside professional junior dancer Sage Rosen. Gleb Savchenko was their adult mentor and they came in tied for second place. Mackenzie also finished in third place on the first season of “The Masked Singer.”

Abby Lee was a guest judge on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars” and one of her other students, JoJo Siwa, was a contestant on season 30, taking second place in the first same-sex partnership with pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

