‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Announce Summer Tour

Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, many entertainment venues and hosts had to cancel 2020 and 2021 tours. Now, two “Dancing With the Stars” pros have announced an upcoming 2021 tour.

Valentin and Maks Chmerkovskiy canceled their 2020 tour officially in April 2021. Chmerkovskiy took to his Instagram account to tell his fans about the cancelation.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we must announce the cancellation of our upcoming summer 2020 Maks & Val tour,” Val wrote. “This breaks our hearts, as we LOVE what we do and the stage is our second home and you are our extended family!”

Now, fans have something to look forward to again.

The Chmerkovskiys Announced Their Summer 2021 Tour

In a post that was a surprise to fans, Val wrote about the summer 2021 tour that they’re calling the “Maks & Val Stripped Down” tour.

“TICKETS OFFICIALLY OUT TO THE PUBLIC,” he wrote. “1) check out dates and cities. 2) go to MaksAndValTour.com asap to pick the best seats before they’re gone. 3) call your mama, sister, grandma, best friend, and repeat steps 1 & 2. 4) choose your favorite outfit & I’ll see you on tour!”

He added, “This is going to be a completely different tour experience. Stripped down and honest. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll celebrate life with us. This show will bring us closer together than ever before, and it’s been a while since we got together so… I. CANNOT. WAIT.”

They Will Be Visiting Over a Dozen Cities

The brothers will be visiting over a dozen cities on their summer 2021 tour. Here are the tour dates and cities:

July 24: Walnut Creek, California: Hoffman Theatre

July 29: Chicago, Illinois: Athenaeum Theatre

July 30: Charlotte, North Carolina: Knight Center

July 31: Raleigh, North Carolina: Meymandi Concert Hall

August 1: Atlanta, Georgia: Buckhead Theater

August 3: Austin, Texas: Paramount Theater

August 6: Royal Oak, Michigan: Royal Oak Music Theater

August 7: Cleveland, Ohio: Agora Theater

August 8: Munhall, Pennsylvania: Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

August 10: Newark, New Jersey: NJPAC

August 11: Washington, D.C.: Warner Theatre

August 14: Medford, Massachusetts: Chevalier Theater

August 15: Kansas City, Missouri: Kauffman Center

August 17: San Antonio, Texas: Tobin Theater

August 18: Nashville, Tennessee: James K Polk Theater

August 19: Orlando, Florida: Plaza Live

August 20: Melbourne, Florida: King Center

August 21: Tampa, Florida: Tampa Theater

According to the tour website, the show will be “a unique experience that brings you closer to the boys than ever before: an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.”

The site also promises that the show will be genuine and heartwarming and to “take your emotions for a ride and have you smiling on the drive back. The boys leave their hearts out on the stage, and maybe a sock or two.”

Tickets are available to purchase online for most dates, with some tour dates making tickets on sale “soon.”

At the time of writing, it appears that the price range for the tickets is from $39 to around $60 depending on the seat and the venue.

Val Chmerkovskiy will likely return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 30, which is set to air in the fall of 2021 meaning he will have a very busy summer and fall.

