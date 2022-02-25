DWTS’ Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Alarm-Filled Update From Kyiv

Maks Chmerkovskiy, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, shared another update from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he has been staying while filming the Ukrainian version of the show “World of Dance.”

The dancer and his famous brother, Val, are native Ukrainians.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 25, 2022. Since then, President Biden has issued a statement calling the invasion “unprovoked and unjustified,” per ABC News.

According to BBC News, Kyiv is bracing for Russian attack as of the morning of February 25, 2022. The Ministry of Defence has asked people who live on Kyiv’s northern outskirts to make fire bombs, the outlet reported. The city has been hit by bombs overnight, and, according to BBC, Russia has denied that they carried those strikes out.

Maks has since been updating his followers when he can, and he said on February 25 that he is currently safe.

Maks Says He is ‘Safe,’ Heading to Bomb Shelter

Maks updated his followers on his Instagram Stories, starting by saying he is safe. Then, sirens begin blaring in the background.

“This is happening. So, this is an airstrike alarm. Again, I am really safe. I’m about to go to a bomb shelter. But this is very real,” Maks says in the video. “But, all my friends, Russians, please, you guys need to end this.”

He says that he knows the world is standing up, and he knows how “hopeless and helpless” people feel.

“This is real,” Maks says, while looking around him. “Major life suffering going on. I’m talking to my friends that are here now with their kids, their kids getting sick, and they’re sticking around in the basement, and there’s no heat. Everybody, this needs to come to a halt. I will try my best to keep you updated, but again, guys, I’m not a reporter. I’m just a guy who’s here.”

He added that there have been videos of tanks “pummeling” civilian cars.

“This is nonsense, and it has to stop,” Maks shared.

He then thanked “all the incredible men and women of Ukrainian forces.”

“This nation is not giving up,” Maks says. “They’re gonna be fighting. It’s gonna get really bad… There are f***ing young men that we know that are signing up to go to f***ing war. You guys, this is not… this is very real.”

Maks also said that civilians were going to the frontlines because “nobody is giving up” and “this is gonna be very, very bad.”

In a separate video, Maks says that he is not trying to leave Ukraine because “it is quite dangerous” to try to move toward the Polish border.

“I made a decision not to try to go right now,” he concludes.

Maks’ Family Has Asked for Prayers

Peta Murgatroyd, Maks’ wife, has asked for prayers.

In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd wrote, “Please pray for my husband Maks. I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder.”

She added, “My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more. Many of you are asking for details and I don’t have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now. Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit.”

Val, Maks’ brother, wrote about his parents’ original journey out of Ukraine in an Instagram post.

“It’s a cruel irony that 28 years later my brother is in a bombshelter in Kyiv,” Val wrote.

