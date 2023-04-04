The Surprising Reason Maks Chmerkovskiy Didn’t Want to Join DWTS

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother Valentin Chmerkovskiy have both been staples on “Dancing With the Stars” for many years. Maks Chmerkovskiy joined the program in its second season, after turning down an opportunity to compete during season 1.

On the March 27, 2023, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Val Chmerkovskiy shared the reason why his older brother was hesitant to join the program.

“They asked him season 1 and he turned it down,” Val Chmerkovskiy told “Trading Secrets” host Jason Tartick. “Because, you know, we are proud, committed athletes and artists to our craft, and for us to sell out and babysit celebrities on a reality TV show in Hollywood was just not something that was interesting to us at all,” he added.

Val Chmerkovskiy went on to say that their perspectives of the show have changed in the time since and he called the shift “growth.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Maks Chmerkovskiy Was Hesitant to Join Season 2, But Val Chmerkovskiy Wasn’t Convinced That Joining His Brother Was the Right Move

Val Chmerkovskiy went on to explain how his and his brother’s views changed after watching season 1 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“At that moment, that’s how we felt. That’s how he felt, and then season 1, it was kinda like a pilot season. It was only six episodes. It aired and it got the ratings that it got. Evander Holyfield did the Foxtrot. People had never seen… it was novelty television in a way,” Val Chmerkovskiy explained.

After seeing the show’s success, Val Chmerkovskiy said that he encouraged his brother to join season 2 — because Maks Chmerkovskiy still wasn’t convinced.

“Give it a shot and if it’s not for you, you can always come back and continue to do what you’re doing,” Val Chmerkovskiy recalled telling his brother.

“He was 25 and he moved out. And that’s it. It kinda changed his life, our life in the process,” Val Chmerkovskiy said.

Val Chmerkovskiy said that seeing his brother on the show didn’t change his perspective and he wasn’t “interested” in joining until much later.

Val Chmerkovskiy joined the show in 2011, dancing with Elisabetta Canalis. They were eliminated week 2. In season 14, Val Chmerkovskiy made it to week three with partner Sherri Shepherd. In season 15, Val Chmerkovskiy competed in All-Stars and finished in third place with Kelly Monaco. In season 16, he took Zendaya to the finals, finishing in second place behind Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough. Val Chmerkovskiy won his first Mirrorball Trophy on season 20 with Rumer Willis. He won again in season 23 with Laurie Hernandez.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Won 1 Mirrorball Trophy Before Leaving DWTS in 2018

Maks Chmerkovskiy Explains Why He’s Not Going Back to Dancing With the Stars 2018-10-15T16:00:02Z

In 2014, Maks Chmerkovskiy was paired with Olympic figure skater Meryl Davis. The two rocked the competition and ended up earning enough votes to win the Mirrorball — marking Maks Chmerkovskiy’s very first win.

“Awe man, it’s, it’s, it’s just plastic, but it means so much and when it’s lasting a decade of running after, it means that much more, and to do it with Meryl is a dream come true. There is a reason it didn’t happen before – it’s because this was meant to happen with this one,” Maks Chmerkovskiy said at the time.

Maks Chmerkovskiy competed for a couple of additional seasons before parting ways with the ballroom in 2018.

“I’m a dad, I’m a husband… Your chemistry changes when you have a child, things look different, they seem different,” he explained during an October 2018 episode of “The Real.”

“There’s also something to be said for what the show is itself,” he continued, adding, “You find yourself politicking for your votes… You find you have to be a certain way because you don’t want your antics to cost your partner their votes.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy is focused on other things in his career, including a newly announced residency show in Napa called “Savor After Hours.” He and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd are also expecting their second child in June 2023.

