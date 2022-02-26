Maks Chmerkovskiy Comments On Bethenny Frankel’s Aid Efforts

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and husband and wife Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have spoken out about former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel’s Ukrainian relief efforts. Here is what you need to know about what she’s doing and how you can help the people of Ukraine.

Peta Says Bethenny’s Organization is ‘Getting S*** Done!’

Maks is currently stranded in Ukraine. He was in the country filming the Ukrainian version of “World of Dance,” on which he is a judge, and is unable to leave due to the Russian invasion. He is currently at a hotel and takes shelter in a bomb shelter when there are air raid sirens.

As part of his social media efforts about the fraught situation, he is directing his followers to organizations that are helping the Ukrainian people and one of them is run by former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel.

In his Instagram stories, Maks praised his friend Bethenny and the efforts of her organization, saying that she has set up shop on the border between Poland and Ukraine and is “there to help” the Ukrainian refugees.

“She has a lot of aid and she’s doing incredible work,” said Maks. On his wife Peta’s Instagram stories, she reposted a video from Bethenny’s account and wrote, “@BethennyFrankel getting s*** done!”

Maks also wrote on his Instagram stories:

THIS IS THE CRISIS. Ukraine needs help. #BStrong & @globalempowerment mission is in Poland NOW receiving refugees at the border. We will be distributing 10M in aid with 40 containers containing 250K in aid each. 100K crisis kits for basic survival will be distributed to desperate refugees seeking asylum. Men are being pulled out of cars and handed guns for the first time in their lives never to see their wives again… DONATE NOW and aid the women and children who are victims of this crisis. They will receive cash cards and assistance in getting to a safe place. Bethenny.com/bstrong, 100 [percent] goes directly to the effort.

What You Need to Know About Bethenny’s Organization

The organization is called “B Strong.” Bethenny founded it to provide “emergency assistance to people in crisis — an initiative in partnership with global empowerment mission,” according to its website. Here is where you can donate.

The website also details what is happening on the border: “We are seeing one family every 10 minutes. We have committed to $10M in aid via 80 containers. Should this be a mass exodus, our goal will be 100 containers, which we have successfully executed in prior disasters. It’s a scary situation.”

On Bethenny’s Instagram stories, she detailed what it is like on the ground in Poland, saying:

So we’re really dealing with women and children at the border in Poland. We just had an incident with a woman whose husband was pulled out of a car, he was taken because he’s Ukrainian and the men can’t leave. He’s never held a gun in his life and now he’s a soldier. So she’s coming through with her family and we have to get her family to Spain where she has family … The money is going to individual cases and families through cash cards and plane tickets.

She went on to say they set up a welcome booth for families in Poland and that “money is flying in and this is what it’s going to be used for.”

“We’re working with the Polish government … people will come up to us, we’ll find out if they have family, where their family is … we’ll give them the crisis kits and then we will be booking them travel and get them to where they need to get to,” said the former reality TV star.

On her Instagram, Bethenny went into more detail about the efforts, writing, “We are in motion to ship 100,000 hygiene kits, #Bstrong survival kits, blankets, generators, sleeping bags to Ukraine’s NATO boarding countries. … We’re also working with military professionals, former Green Berets, and airlifting shipping boxes today. Airways are closed and it’s taking 7 hours to exit Kyiv.” She added in a video that this is “a serious, scary situation.”

In a follow-up post, Bethenny posted photos of the fleeing families and wrote, “Our 10M in aid is en route & we have raised 1.5M dollars & counting. A $250 donation can relocate a family and make a huge difference in the world. Thank you! Ukraine 🇺🇦 thanks you.”

