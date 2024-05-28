Maks Chmerkovskiy Preparing for Life Change With Peta Murgatroyd

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd are getting ready to welcome their third child. While waiting for the baby’s arrival, Chmerkovskiy has been spending some extra time with his sons, Shai, 7, and Rio, 11 months.

“I mean, it’s always a dad opportunity. If I’m not gonna be away and if I’m at home, I don’t justify not spending my every waking moment with him because then it’s easier for me to go and do my stuff, [too],” Chmerkovskiy told ET.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge took his oldest son to the premiere of “Garfield,” enjoying some one-on-one time before things get really crazy at home.

“I’m taking the opportunity that Peta’s pregnant and can’t do these things to pile on points,” he told ET. “Because at some point, it’s an uneven game. [And] I want to be ingrained in their core memory, [and go,] ‘This is what we did with dad,'” he added.

Murgatroyd is due to give birth this summer.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Praised His Wife for Keeping the House Together & Caring for Their Kids All While Being Pregnant

In another interview, Chmerkovskiy praised his pregnant wife.

“I don’t know how she does it. She’s a full-time mom of an infant. She’s got him in her hands and all of that, and also, you forget sometimes she’s 7 months pregnant. It’s crazy,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

“We’re pros. We know what we’re doing. We just don’t know what it’s like to have [an] Irish twins situation, so everyone’s looking at us and we’ll tell you how it is,” he joked.

Murgatroyd announced her third pregnancy in February.

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Having Another Boy

Back on March 21, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared a video of their gender reveal.

“It’s a …… BOY!” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram Reel.

“I’ve been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way. I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!! Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio…we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh! Not to mention when Rio turns 1, I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later,” she added.

In an interview with People magazine back in February, Chmerkovskiy shared that he was thrilled to be having another baby, especially after he and Murgatroyd had some fertility issues.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, all those beat-up phrases. I’m extremely excited to be in this position, in this place in my life. I am also very aware of the perspective, of where I come from, of where I am now,” Chmerkovskiy said.

