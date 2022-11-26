Maks Chmerkovskiy Detained at Airport After Illegal Product Found in Carry-on

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday but their trip ended up getting “interesting.”

Murgatroyd took to her Instagram Stories on November 26, 2022, to share what she and her husband went through.

“We wanted to get away, for a week, just us, be on the beach and have an amazing time,” Murgatroyd said, explaining that things didn’t go as planned at the start of their vacation.

The couple had planned to take a family trip to Turks and Caicos but before they left, their son, Shai, came down with a fever. The cause wasn’t from sickness, however, and appeared to be because he was losing his first tooth. Shai’s fever ended up going away, so the family went on their vacation — but his fever spiked on their second flight to the Caribbean.

When they got off the plane, they tried to keep Shai comfortable as they made their way to the hotel, but they ended up getting stopped by a customs officer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Murgatroyd & Chmerkovskiy Had Something Illegal in 1 of Their Bag

As the “Dancing With the Stars” pros were headed toward the exit of the airport with all of their luggage — and their sick son — a customs officer called Chmerkovskiy over.

Murgatroyd didn’t think much of it, figuring it was just a “random bag check.”

“So, the guy calls us over,” she explained. The officer went through one of Murgatroyd’s bags, and went through every single thing that was inside.

“I was like, dude I got nothing,” she said. The next bag was Chmerkovskiy’s carry-on, which contained his toiletry bag. One of the things inside the bag was something that is illegal in Turks and Caicos.

“He looked through every single product, reading the labels of Maks’,” she continued. “So, of course, Maks has a CBD cream in his bag. Cream, no THC, it’s a cream for muscles. He didn’t even know he had it in there,” Murgatroyd said.

The officer asked Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy if they knew that CBD was “illegal” in the country, and as soon as Murgatroyd answered, the officer told her not to speak. From there, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were read their Miranda Rights.

“I freak out,” she said. “I have never had my Miranda Rights read to me,” she added.

Chmerkovskiy Ended up Getting Detained

Chmerkovskiy was asked if he wanted to take responsibility for the CBD cream, and he had to give over his passport and his cell phone, while Murgatroyd left with Shai.

“I get it, it’s the law. I understand the process. But we weren’t even given a chance to explain,” Murgatroyd said. She went outside the airport with Shai and was crying because she didn’t know what was going to happen — or if Chmerkovskiy was going to end up going to jail.

“We had no idea you can’t bring pain-relieving CBD products in,” she said. Chmerkovskiy was charged a fine and was let go.

She went on to say that they are excited to be on vacation and that they were going to enjoy their time at the Beaches Resort.

