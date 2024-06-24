Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Big Family News Ahead of Baby #3

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, are expecting their third child in July 2024. The couple will welcome a third boy into the fold, joining Rio, 1, and Shai, 7.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have talked about wanting a big family, but in a new interview, Chmerkovskiy revealed that their third baby is likely their last.

“She’s ready to get back in the world. I know she wants to get back to her body. I know it’s tough, but we’re constantly reminded that this is probably the last time we’re doing it. This probably is the last time she’s going to be in this situation,” Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have been married since 2017.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Previously Said He & Peta Murgatroyd Weren’t Done Having Kids After Baby #3

Back in February, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly that there was “no way” he and his wife were done having kids.

“I feel like if we’re going to be successful with these three, we’re going to look at each other and she’s going to say, ‘So we’re doing it again. What are we doing?’ So as long as we have space,” he told the outlet.

The ballroom pro went on to say that he wants to see his wife with a whole “squad.”

“I’m also looking at my friends who had kids earlier who have now out, actually, I sat on the plane with somebody. He has a 19, 17, 15 and then an 8 and a 6, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you really went out.’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ But then he showed him to me. I’m like, ‘That’s what I want.’ I want Peta with a squad behind her that she made. And me, somewhere there in the room,” Chmerkovskiy said.

The decision to grow their family past a third child or not isn’t set in stone as far as the public knows and the duo could always change their minds (as they apparently have over the past four months). Only time will tell if the Chmerkovskiy-Murgatroyd bunch will continue to grow.

Peta Murgatroyd Found Out She Was Pregnant Again When Rio Was 4 Months Old

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd welcomed their son Shai into the world seven years ago. In the years that followed, the couple tried to conceive but were unsuccessful. Murgatroyd opened up about her struggles with fertility in June 2022.

Murgatroyd decided to try IVF and shared her journey with fans on social media. However, the first round didn’t take and Murgatroyd was left heartbroken once again. In January 2023, Murgatroyd announced that she was pregnant with her second child. She told People magazine that it happened naturally.

Baby Rio came bouncing into the world in June 2023, making them a family of four. Much to the surprise of everyone (including Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd), another baby was on his way when Rio was just four months old.

“Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon,” Murgatroyd captioned an Instagram post in February.

