Maks Chmerkovskiy Pens ‘Truly Emotional’ Post

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy was joined on stage by his son, Shai, while performing at Savor After Hours in Napa Valley.

“Another core memory! Life’s ultimate gift!” Chmerkovskiy, 43, wrote via Instagram Stories on August 13. “A true ‘somebody pinch me’ moment! How absolutely lucky am I?!”

“A son loving it on stage, a wife screaming in the audience, a sister-in-law screaming too, a brother I get to dance next to for over 25 years … This cast!” the Ukrainian dancer continued. “All stars! All shining!! Got truly emotional there for a second … Thank you universe.”

Chmerkovskiy was a professional dancer on “DWTS” from 2006 to 2014. In 2014, he won his first and only Mirrorball trophy with Olympic skater Meryl Davis as his partner. Chmerkovskiy returned to the series in a guest role occasionally he didn’t want to dance competitively anymore, he said on “The Real” in 2018, per People.

The dancer and his wife, fellow “DWTS” dancer Peta Murgatroyd, have been married since 2017. They have two children, 6-year-old Shai and 2-month-old Rio, whom they welcomed after years of infertility, per Us Weekly.

Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Val, is also a “DWTS” pro. Together, the Chmerkovskiy brothers are headlining a cabaret event at Savor After Hours, which comes to an end after Labor Day.

Where Was Murgatroyd?

While her husband and her son were on the stage at the Savor After Hours performance, Murgatroyd was in the audience.

“I look up and Shai was on the stage,” the Australian dancer, 37, wrote via Instagram Stories on August 13.

“I was dying! You can hear my cackle laugh!!” she continued. “After coming here with Papa for a boys trip Shai thinks he’s a part of the show and knows his way around everywhere.”

Murgatroyd added some videos from the event. One of them showed Shai sitting at the edge of his seat. “We sat runway style today,” she captioned the video.

“My son is truly into it,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, zooming in on Shai sitting toward the back of the stage.

Murgatroyd Faces Backlash Online

Murgatroyd was met with some negative comments after she posted a video of herself teaching Shai how to cook.

“Making sure my son can cook so he’s not impressed by your daughter’s Stouffer’s lasagna,” she wrote via Instagram on August 11. “He’s going to need a home-cooked meal, Felicia.”

Some of the top responses in the comments section were from social media users who weren’t tickled by Murgatroyd’s post.

The most popular comment came from someone who wrote, “Future mother in law from hell.”

The second top comments says: “This is pretty cringe. How about teaching my son to cook so he’s an equal partner to your daughter.”

Another social media user added: “This is not hitting the way you think it will hit. Maybe make sure he can cook so he doesn’t think it’s the sole responsibility of his future spouse … ”

On Instagram Stories, Murgatroyd said people were still talking about the video. “Still dying over the comment section of the lasagna reel,” she said, covering her mouth with her hand. “They keep coming.” Murgatroyd added a laughing face emoji, too.