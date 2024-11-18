Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares Family Update

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy shared an update on how being a dad of three is going.

On November 16, he took two of his three sons out for a walk. As he pushed the stroller, he had Milan facing him in a carrier and Rio facing forward next to his little brother.

“@petamurgatroyd did this to us!” Chmerkovskiy captioned a video on his Instagram Stories. He was referring to having two kids “back to back.” Rio was born in June 2023 and Milan was born in July 2024.

In a more serious post, the former DWTS pro shared that he’s loving every minute of being a dad to his boys.

“Honestly this is the absolute best. Maybe every loving parent says the same thing but I’m in love with this whole thing,” Chmerkovskiy captioned another video.

He and wife Peta Murgatroyd are also parents to 7-year-old son, Shai.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Previously Admitted Having 3 Kids Was Challenging

Shortly after Milan was born, Chmerkovskiy shared an update on how things were going at home.

“I just want to check in. You guys were wondering what it’s like. It’s uh … interesting. It’s difficult,” Chmerkovskiy said on his Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

“This one is more mine,” he said of Rio. “The new one is attached to Peta, literally and figuratively,” he shared of baby Milan. “And the 7-year-old sort of belongs to himself at the moment,” he added.

“And so, here’s the thought that I had. I look at [Shai] and I’m like, ‘Damn, I miss the days when he was a baby. And then I turn around and I got a baby,” he said of Rio. “But this one, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, he’s so big. Look at how big he’s already gotten. Remember when he was just a little tiny 1-week-old?'” he continued.

“And then bam, there’s a tiny 1-week old right next to him. So, at the moment, we get to enjoy both sides of it. The current side, and the sort of reminiscing about what Shai used to be like as a baby, for example,” he said.

Peta Murgatroyd Isn’t Sure if She Wants More Kids

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in August, Murgatroyd opened up about the possibility of adding more children to her brood. One thing that has been on her mind is the idea of adoption.

“A couple of you guys are asking about adoption. You know what? You read my mind,” she began. “I did bring this up to Maks not too long ago. Just for the sheer fact of, I want to say saving a child. We spoke about a Ukrainian girl. I think that would be—I’m not saying this is going to happen—I’m saying we just started the conversation,” she continued.

“That would be really special and would change a life and I think that it’s an option. We just need to feel out how three kids feels first, I guess. But, having a full house feels right, I got to say. And I feel like if we’re in a position to be able to have another, then why not?” she added.

